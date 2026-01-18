There’s Posta per Te, the report cards: does De Martino take a dig at Rai? (5), Emma prays to Our Lady of Lourdes to get engaged (7), Nello takes spades from 13 Silvane (4)

The second episode of ‘C’è Posta per te’ has special guests Emma and Stefano De Martino – who unfortunately did not meet in the studio. But there is more between (im)possible family reunions and the return of the ‘Trono Over’ block with the obstinate Nello searching for a former flame from 70 years ago. Who will then give him spades, with utmost contempt. Let’s look at the pass and fail together.

An episode without the story of horns is a lost episode: rating 3

We have to tell the truth: we want deer! When Maria De Filippi pronounces the magical words ‘This is the story of an interrupted love’, millions of spectators pop their popcorn while anticipating betrayals, lies between couples and parkour on mirrors in general on the part of the guy in question, to try to put a patch on the poorly concealed and unpunished infidelities that have taken place up to that point. Unfortunately, the second episode of ‘You’ve Got Mail’ doesn’t offer this kind of cinema, instead focusing on (im)possible family reunions, elderly people who would like to find old flames again (‘from 70 years ago’!, ed.) and VIP surprises (with Stefano Martino and Emma who, sorry, didn’t even meet in the studio).

Lots of tears, no eavesdropped chats, zero fake profiles that, on social media, blurt out about the deer who no longer passes through the doors, goodbye bombastic affairs with colleagues, neighbors, any creature that breathes. A bet without stags is a lost bet. Purely because it is infinitely more boring.

Nello and the 13 Silvane: you can get a double in spades after 70 years: rating 7

Nello arrives at ‘There’s Posta for you’ with one goal: to find Silvana, a flame from 70 years before, and, after having apologized to her, to make her ‘become Queen Torvaianica’. Nothing less? Nothing less. Characterized by a peculiar strabismus of Venus, the man says that he would have had a relationship with his old lover but admits that he had not behaved well: at the moment of farewell, he ‘requested the gold’ that he had given her back.

The production takes this man’s request very seriously and, in the face of very vague information (“she likes cars and has a great sense of rhythm”, ed.), finds thirteen possible ‘Silvanas’. They all enter the studio, in groups of four and three, to form a sort of all-female Over football team, often with perms. But Nello, fully convinced that he can recognize his old love ‘from the eyes’, says no: for him none of the ladies he sees on the other side of the envelope may be the one he is looking for because ‘my Silvana is much taller’: we soon discover that at least one of the candidates is pretending not to know who he is, for reasons that we feel we can understand.

When Maria De Filippi mentions the name and surname of the mother of the right ‘Silvana’, a hand rises from the gallery: ‘It’s me, my mother was called that’. The woman speaks only to close the envelope, saying ‘No no’ with her little finger. ‘There’s no tripe for cats,’ he adds, and puts the matter to rest without even letting him speak. “Doesn’t she want to see me? – asks Nello – Too bad for her!”. The important thing is to always believe in it. However, every now and then, even giving up can be useful.

Stefano De Martino takes a dig at Rai? ‘Here we are in Mediaset, not in hardship’: vote 5

At each edition of ‘C’è Posta per Te’, Stefano De Martino returns to his television mother Maria De Filippi, acting as a surprise for families with tormented stories who want to find their smile again. The script repeats itself this time too and so here is the host of ‘Affari Tuoi’ appearing on Canale 5 at the end of the episode, but still in direct competition with ‘The Voice Kids’ on Rai 1.

Invited to support and cheer two children, Chiara and Francesco, who lost their father prematurely due to a sudden heart attack, our father is moved several times, so much so that he has to interrupt himself due to disappointment. De Filippi herself urges him to continue, teasing him a lot: “Stefano, come on, with your own words!”. And in the end De Martino finds these words, only that at the end of the supporting monologue, a rather ambiguous phrase escapes him.

He is giving the girl, a horse enthusiast, a riding helmet and, as a gift, he specifies: “But look, it’s not just this! We’re not in such straits… Here we are in Mediaset, eh!” (VIDEO). Are you perhaps suggesting that elsewhere, however, there are indeed ‘restrictions’? It’s a sin to think badly, you’re rarely wrong and, we may be malicious, but the parcel man’s exit could very well sound like a dig at Rai. However, we thank the Doctor, refuse the offer (of falling into temptation, misinterpreting it) and move on. Or maybe not.

Emma seeks a ‘Savior’ (and prays for this to Our Lady of Lourdes with an eighty-year-old fan): 7

“I don’t need a man, I complete myself”. So Emma declared to Mara Venier in the TV lounge of ‘Domenica In’. The year was 2023 and the decision seemed to be without appeal. Today we find the singer on ‘C’è Posta per Te’ in the role of surprise for Lucia, a very lively octogenarian grandmother.

Her husband Salvatore gave her this gift, they have been together for 55 years of marriage and he loves her like on the first day. One of those stories that can only be heard on TV, but we gloss over it, we know painfully perfectly how the reality out there in the here and now is very different.

And Emma also knows this as she, gifted with rare and lively empathy, immediately forms a beautiful bond with the lady: within a few minutes, she gives her one of her chains with the Madonna of Lourdes as a pendant and asks her to pray for her, so that she can find a ‘Saviour’. “I really need a savior! We must pray for God to send more good men to women, including me!”. Now pro nobis.

Was Alessandro blocked on his phone by his daughters or not? However, the envelope closes: vote 4

The rejection goes entirely to Mr. Alessandro, father of Moira and Giorgia who have chosen, a few years ago, not to have anything to do with it anymore. The man separated from their mother when they were still children and now he would like to get married to Maria, the partner he has been with for 25 years, ‘because when I die I would like to leave her something of myself, like a pension.’

The offspring does not agree, in fact this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The two women do not have a huge regard for their ‘stepmother’: they think that she is only after the man’s money and that she does not treat him adequately. It is Moira who explains every account that doesn’t add up: Alessandro and Maria only see each other on weekends because she still lives in the house of her ex-husband from whom she is not formally divorced – together, however, they have a son.

Furthermore, when Alessandro hurt himself at home and found ‘two gashes on his head’ in unclear circumstances, his beloved did not call the ambulance (or his daughters, ed.): she made him drive to the hospital, in those conditions. Moira and Giorgia found out about their father’s domestic accident only when he had already returned from hospital, with ten stitches on his head, and he had spent a week’s convalescence alone.

Memories of a not very simple past also resurface: unfortunately, they always felt they had to ‘beg for the love’ of their father who was more interested in being a womanizer than in them. Accusations that the man rejects with the firmness of a weathervane shaken by a strong mistral. While he declines any personal responsibility, he says he is convinced that his daughters blocked his phone, but they deny it.

In a scene which, in the glorious times of Barbara d’Urso and ‘Pomeriggio 5’, would have been worth the entry into the studio of the never forgotten Alabama lie detector, De Filippi manages the situation by giving the phone to this man, so that he can check in front of everyone. But even in the face of evidence – he isn’t blocked – he continues to regret that this is the case: ‘because they don’t answer me when I call them anyway, so there’s no difference’.

A really not bad mess of dullness, saved only by the same cell phone which, surprisingly, starts croaking like a frog. It’s her ringtone for messages received, but to Maria De Filippi it sounds like the sound of a pig.

In any case, our imaginative sender, despite being there for that, doesn’t listen to his daughters, cuts it short with jokes (“There were problems like me!”, ed.) and asides that have already made him a meme on social media. But the envelope closes. He’s happy…