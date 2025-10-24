Three films and 4 TV series to watch this weekend

Dear viewers, make yourself comfortable on your sofa or on the seats of the cinema closest to your home because in this last weekend of October many new unmissable films and TV series await you.

This weekend, in fact, at the cinema you will find two of the most anticipated films of the year: Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro and Bugonia by Yorgos Lanthimos, both presented at the Venice Film Festival. But there is also the biopic on Bruce Springsteen with Jeremy Allen White.

Streaming? The series about the “Monster of Florence” arrives, the romantic comedy with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell returns and there is much more.

To find out more, this is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

Frankenstein The new “Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro, inspired by the novel of the same name written by Mary Shelley between 1816 and 1817 when she was only 19, arrives in some selected cinemas before its debut on Netflix on November 7th. The story is that of Victor Frankenstein, played in the film by Oscar Isaac, a brilliant scientist who, by assembling different parts of corpses, gives life to a new creature (Jacob Elordi) but the consequences of all this will be tragic. RATING 6 The trailer The review

Bugonia The new film by Yorgos Lanthimos on the theme of conspiracy theories starring the always surprising Emma Stone. This is a remake of a 2003 South Korean film, titled “Jiqureul jikyeora!” and tells the story of a woman at the head of a large company who is kidnapped by two boys convinced that she is an alien on Earth and, therefore, a danger to humanity. A film that, in its ending, leaves you speechless. RATING 8 The trailer The review

Springsteen: deliver me from nothing Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, this film shows the audience theThe man behind the music and talks about the making of the 1982 album “Nebraska”, recorded in his bedroom in New Jersey, the album marked Springsteen’s turning point as an artist and is still considered one of his most enduring works today. RATING 7 The trailer The interview with Jeremy Allen White

Streaming

Nobody Wants This 2 Available on Netflix The romantic series “Nobody Wants This” returns to Netflix with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the role of a podcaster and a rabbi struggling with a relationship that is not always easy to manage. These ten new episodes are overwhelming and confirm the beauty of this series which has conquered everyone since its debut. Get ready for an honest, funny, politically incorrect and adorable tale of love. RATING 7.8 The trailer The review

The monster Available on Netflix A true crime series directed by Stefano Sollima on the true story of the “Monster of Florence”, the first serial killer in our country. Eight double murders, seventeen years of terror, always the same weapon, a 22 caliber Beretta. Consisting of 4 episodes, this series returns to the origins of the case starting from the first investigation and reconstructing one of the longest, most complex and controversial investigations in Italian history. RATING 5 The trailer The review The interview with Stefano Sollima

Lazarus Available on Prime Video A six-episode crime series based on an original idea by New York Time bestselling author Harlan Coben. The story is that of a man who returns to his hometown after his father’s suicide and, while trying to shed light on what happened and on the murder of his sister which occurred 25 years earlier, he finds himself experiencing disturbing and apparently inexplicable experiences and then becomes involved in a series of unsolved murder cases. RATING 8 The trailer The review

A House of Dynamite Available on Netflix After its debut in some selected cinemas, the new dramatic thriller on the theme of nuclear energy directed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and starring Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba and Gabriel Basso is now streaming on Netflix. When a potentially nuclear missile is launched en route to the United States, a race against time begins to discover who is responsible, how to respond and how to avoid a mass massacre. RATING 8.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Poor Creatures! Airing Friday 24 October at 9.15pm on Cielo A science fiction comedy-drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman who, after killing herself by jumping into the Tamici, is brought back to life thanks to an experiment by an eccentric surgeon who implants the brain of the child she was expecting. Golden Lion in Venice 80, 4 Oscar awards and 2 Golden Globes, this film is a crazy, revolutionary and incredible journey of a woman who goes back to experiencing everything as if it were for the first time. RATING 9 The trailer The review

Constantine Airing Saturday 25 October at 9.08pm on the 20th 2005 action horror film directed by Francis Lawrence starring Keanu Reeves as the Exorcist John Constantine. Based on the comics by DC Comics, Constantine tells the story of the eternal struggle between the archangel Gabriele, played by Tilda Swinton and Lucifer, played by Peter Stormare. RATING 7.1 The trailer