Three films and seven TV series to watch on first videos this week (1-7 September)

With the beginning of September the normal daily life starts again, and to console us of the end of the holidays, the first offers us a week that dense than outputs cannot be. Among the novelties of these days, in fact, there are the Teen Drama Music The Runarounds series, the Film Action Ice Road, the reality Holiday Crush with The Jackal, the Culinary Show DISH IT OUT with the daughter of Gordon Ramsay and the South Korean series The Queen of self -esteem. This without forgetting the final episode of Countdown and the new episodes of the Summer in your eyes 3 and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. And if still is not enough for you, among the expiring titles we have chosen the Thriller Abissi film for you. To you the choice is good week!

The Runarounds (US TV series, genre: musical drama) – Exit date 1 September 2025

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes all together

The Runarounds tells of a group of newly’s newlyry in Wilmington, in the North Carolina, who in the summer after diploma gather to form a rock band, united by their common love for music and with an almost impossible dream of becoming famous. During an unforgettable summer, the boys throw themselves body and soul in the search for their great success, falling in love, hunting in trouble and shaking bonds that will make them a real family. Between original music, love stories and the ups and downs that accompany the maturity, The Runarounds tells the emotions of those who decide to risk everything to the adulthood threshold to pursue their dreams.

Ice Road – Revenge (USA film, genre: action) – Available from 3 September

The truck driver expert in frozen roads, Mike McCann (Liam Neeson), fulfills the last desire of his dead brother and goes to Nepal to spread the ashes on Everest. On a packed tourist bus that runs along the notorious way of the sky at over 3,600 m, Mike and his guide face mercenaries. They will have to fight to save themselves, innocent passengers and the land of the inhabitants of a village.

Holiday Crush (Italy TV series, genre: reality show) – out of September 4th

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes Binge

I The Jackal (Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fasto, Aurora Leone and Ciro Priello), directly from their sofa, are about to see and comment in a frank and desecrating way the dream holiday of a group of boys. For these young protagonists, it will be the most important journey of their life, where in addition to having fun and giving vent to their fantasies, they will also be able to reflect and understand more on themselves. Thanks to the help of a Travel Planner (Jacopo Becchetti) and a Spiritual Coach (Jessica Venturi), several unexpected events will meet on their own limits and will find themselves having to share spaces and emotions. The Jackal, together with their guests, (Emma Galeotti, La Pina & Diego, Cristina D’Avena) will follow the boys step by step, commenting in an ironic and surprising way every move and all their reaction, thus being immersed in a truly explosive mix.

The trailer and things to know about Holiday Crush

DISH IT OUT: The dish is served (UK TV series, genre: culinary show) – Day of 5 September

Number of episodes and output calendar: 32 episodes, 8 available from 5 September and 8 available from every following Friday.

Get ready for DISH It out with Tilly Ramsay, a kitchen and aspiring chef who is leaving the shadow of his famous father to launch himself into his personal culinary adventures! Tilly accompanies us on a journey that celebrates online trends and favorite recipes of the family, together with some well -known faces and some surprise guests who join her in the kitchen.

The queen of self -esteem (South Korea TV series, genre: crime) – Exit date 6 September

Number of episodes and output calendar: 13 episodes, 2 available every week on Saturdays and Sundays.

Confidence Queen tells the story of Yi-Rong, an intelligent woman who becomes a test tube scam. He allies with James and GU-Ho, forming a trio of scammers, to unmask the scammers and appropriate their illegal earnings.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 9 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 3 September

After the shipwreck of his wedding with Jeremiah, Belly decided to leave for Paris, to whom he had given up just to get married. But when he saw Conrad at the airport, he could not help but meet him …

Countdown episode 13 (Original TV series, action genre) – Exit date 3 September

Episode title: your people are in danger. Seasonal final for the detective series that speaks of an Interforze TaskForce born after the murder of an agent played by Milo Ventimiglia.

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 4 (Original TV series USA, action genre) – Exit date 3 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

We met Ben Edwards when he was the head of a team from Navy Seal, and we saw him being dismissed and then returned to action as a special CIA agent. Now we will see how his career continues alongside Raife Hastings.

Breathe – Until the last breath (film 2024) – release date 29 August

A mother and daughter of East Flatbush, who barely survive in a world without oxygen, must join to protect each other when intruders who claim to know the missing father arrive.

Abissi (Film 2020) – Expiry date 5 September

After finding the body of an escort in a mountain lake, the case quickly assumes personal implications for the chief investigator.