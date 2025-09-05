Three films and seven TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (5-7 September)

For the first weekend of September, on Prime Video there is such a quantity of things to see that you will forget about the August holidays. In addition to the weekly episodes of the Summer in your eyes 3, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and the Countdown season finale, this week came out as the reality show Holiday Crush, the musical drama The Runarounds, the Cook Show Dish it out and the Korean series The queen of self -esteem; And among the films there is also the Ice Road sequel – revenge. And if it is still not enough, we have chosen for you two films from the section of the titles expiring: the choice and good weekend to you!

The Runarounds (US TV series, genre: musical drama) – Exit date 1 September 2025

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes all together

The Runarounds tells of a group of newly’s newlyry in Wilmington, in the North Carolina, who in the summer after diploma gather to form a rock band, united by their common love for music and with an almost impossible dream of becoming famous. During an unforgettable summer, the boys throw themselves body and soul in the search for their great success, falling in love, hunting in trouble and shaking bonds that will make them a real family. Between original music, love stories and the ups and downs that accompany the maturity, The Runarounds tells the emotions of those who decide to risk everything to the adulthood threshold to pursue their dreams.

Ice Road – Revenge (USA film, genre: action) – Available from 3 September

The truck driver expert in frozen roads, Mike McCann (Liam Neeson), fulfills the last desire of his dead brother and goes to Nepal to spread the ashes on Everest. On a packed tourist bus that runs along the notorious way of the sky at over 3,600 m, Mike and his guide face mercenaries. They will have to fight to save themselves, innocent passengers and the land of the inhabitants of a village.

Holiday Crush (Italy TV series, genre: reality show) – out of September 4th

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes Binge

I The Jackal (Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fasto, Aurora Leone and Ciro Priello), directly from their sofa, are about to see and comment in a frank and desecrating way the dream holiday of a group of boys. For these young protagonists, it will be the most important journey of their life, where in addition to having fun and giving vent to their fantasies, they will also be able to reflect and understand more on themselves. Thanks to the help of a Travel Planner (Jacopo Becchetti) and a Spiritual Coach (Jessica Venturi), several unexpected events will meet on their own limits and will find themselves having to share spaces and emotions. The Jackal, together with their guests, (Emma Galeotti, La Pina & Diego, Cristina D’Avena) will follow the boys step by step, commenting in an ironic and surprising way every move and all their reaction, thus being immersed in a truly explosive mix.

DISH IT OUT: The dish is served (UK TV series, genre: culinary show) – Day of 5 September

Number of episodes and output calendar: 32 episodes, 8 available from 5 September and 8 available from every following Friday.

Get ready for DISH It out with Tilly Ramsay, a kitchen and aspiring chef who is leaving the shadow of his famous father to launch himself into his personal culinary adventures! Tilly accompanies us on a journey that celebrates online trends and favorite recipes of the family, together with some well -known faces and some surprise guests who join her in the kitchen.

CONFIDENCE Queen – The Queen of self -esteem (South Korea TV series, genre: crime) – release date 6 September

Number of episodes and output calendar: 13 episodes, 2 available every week on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a world of enemies and silent victims, three fraud genes fight greed with style. They steal from the bad guys and seek no revenge. What if crime becomes a game and justice a trick? Here is the world of the queen of self -esteem. There is Yi-Rong, the fascinating leader, James, the expert, and GU-Ho. But remember: never trust what you see and never fall in love with a genius of the scam.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 9 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 3 September

Episode title: the last call. Belly decided to leave for Paris to put the non -marriage with Jere and her doubts behind Conrad, who tries to get closer to his brother. Meanwhile Steve and Taylor try to understand what is best for their couple.

Countdown episode 13 (Original TV series, action genre) – Exit date 3 September

Episode title: your people are in danger. The team focuses on a suspect and prepares for the assault, but soon discovers that one of his is in serious danger.

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 4 (Original TV series USA, action genre) – Exit date 3 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Episode title: the roar of the shots. While the pressure to stop Khalid’s network from delivering the Molnár bearings, the relationships in Ben’s team begin to crack. In Geneva, Haverford’s Iranian resource struggles to juggle family, homeland and a double life in the service of American intelligence.

Monsters and Men (Film 2019) – Date of expiration September 16th

It is a night like many others in Brooklyn but, on the corner of a road, an unarmed man is killed during a control of the police. An eye witness that resumed aggression with the smartphone, a police officer and a young basic promise are the protagonists of this exciting story, deeply marked by racial tensions.

Lovers & betrayals (Film 2019) – Date of expiration September 16th

Julien feels constantly threatened by a strange presence. Alex, his son, learns that Eva, a 17 -year -old girl, forgot to tell him that he would become a father. Eva’s mother, Véro, given the situation believes that she will have to grow the future child. Following the disappearance of her husband Bertrand, Elizabeth sees her house devastated by a singular search.