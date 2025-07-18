Three movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Like every Friday, even on this hot July morning here we are with our advice streaming dedicated to first video subscribers. Among the novelties we point out in particular the release of the first two episodes of the Summer in your eyes 3, third and last season of the dramatic-denimental series. And, since there are no other special releases these days, we recommend two South Korean TV series released recently, the BRAVO BOY thriller and the comedy as well in love. Occhiouo as always also to the expiring contents, including for you selected for you three films: Italian I know everything about you, the Japan anime Maquia and the historic British film The king’s speech. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Summer in your eyes 3 (US TV series, genre: Young adult drama) – release date 16th July

Number of episodes and calendar Exit: 11 episodes, the first 2 available from 16 July and the following available one per week, until 17 September

Summer in your eyes is a multignerational drama that is based on the love triangle between a girl and two brothers, on the constantly evolving relationship between mothers and their children and on the lasting power of strong female friendships. It is a history of training that talks about the first love, the first broken hearts and the magic of a perfect summer. Based on the trilogy of best-seller books signed by Jenny Han, the Prime Video Drama series has become a cultural phenomenon and has captured fans of fans from all over the world. The first season debuted in the summer of 2022 and became the number one series of first videos in the first weekend. The second season debuted in the summer of 2023 and, just three days after the launch, more than doubled the number of spectators of the first season.

The review and trailer of La Summer in your eyes 3

Bravo boy (South 2025 Korea TV series, genre: thriller) – new episode 12 July

After 11 years, the police return to recruit former prominent athletes. Once considered heroes, these sporty talented are now forced to face a much harder reality. Between economic difficulties, unexpected mourning and prejudices at work, the athletes gather in a special nucleus to combat heinous crimes with the determination and skills that made them of sport.

Love in love (South 2025 Korea TV series, genre: comedy) – New episodes 14-15 July

Seong-a is a high school clerk during the day and a shaman at night. Derise for his ability to see ghosts, he faces everything with a smile: he is used to feeling different. Gyeon-U, beautiful and tormented like a candle in the wind, enters its sanctuary walking upside down. From that moment, seong-a swears to protect him. This is a story about the first love and how to conquer everything.

I know everything about you (Film 2023) – Date of expiration 25 July

Roberto is a thirty -year real estate agent, to whom nothing seems to be going well. His worst defect is not to understand people. It happens with the customers, but also with Sara, the girl whose charm of the first meeting suffered. Life seems to finally smile at Roberto when the case gives him the gift of entering the lives of others to discover their most intimate desires.

Maquia (Film Anime 2018) – Date of expiration July 26th

The exciting work first as a director of Mari Okada, a screenwriter of A you who know the blue of the sky – Her Blue Sky, in an intense and unmissable sci -fi drama. Maquia, belonging to an immortal, perpetually young lineage, has lived for centuries to Iorph. However, this tranquility breaks when an army at the turn of Draghi invades the village to discover the secret of immortality.

The King’s speech (film 2010) – expiration date 28 July

After the abdication of his brother, Giorgio accepts the sovereign crown with reluctance. Afflicted by an annoying stutter Giorgio relies on the treatments of the speech therapist Lionel Logue. Unnat -orthodox scientific techniques and the relationship that is established between the sovereign and the doctor will help Giorgio VI find “his” voice to guide the country in the difficult years of the Second World War.