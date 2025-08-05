Bollettino thumb 5 agosto

Three seismic swarms at the Flegrei fields in the last week, stronger 2.4 shock: the new Ingv bulletin

In the Flegrei fields there is one resumption of seismic activitywhile the phenomena of soil lifting he is Geochimic parameters they remain stable. According to the Vesuvian Ingv-Observatory Bulletin issued the August 5, 2025in the week between July 28 and August 3 they were recorded 84 earthquakeswith an event of maximum magnitude equal to 2.4. About half of the shocks (43) occurred inside 3 different seismic swarms. This marks an Auemnto of the activity compared to the previous week, when the earthquakes were 43 15 mm per montha trend that is maintained from the beginning of April 2025. Even the geochemical parameters do not show significant changes, with the temperature of the Fumarola of Pisciarelli who stands around 94 ° C. On the basis of current data, elements that suggest significant short -term evolutions are not highlighted.

Earthquakes increase: three seismic swarms in seven days

The seismic activity of the week, with 84 registered eventswas characterized by 3 main shamans who produced about half of the total earthquakes. The most intense swarm occurred the August 2ndwith 25 earthquakes in the area between Cigliano and Solfatara, including the event of Maximum magnitude 2.4.

Earthquakes map Boleltino 5 August
The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei camps in the week from 28 July to 3 August. Credit: ingv

On the geochemical front the data confirm the multi -year trends heating of the hydrothermal system and the increase in the flow of fluids emitted. Unlike the previous week, carbon dioxide flows (Co2) from the ground in the Pisciarelli area did not show significant variations compared to previous periods.

Bradisism does not accelerate: the lifting speed is confirmed at 15 mm/month

The phenomenon of bradisism maintains a lifting speed constant. Starting from April 2025, the soil continues to rise to an average of about 15 ± 3 mm per month. This speed is half of that recorded between February and the end of March 2025, when it had reached 30 ± 5 mm per month. The total lifting measured by the GNSS station of Rite (Rione Terra) has reached approximately 31 cm from January 2024.

Bradisimo bulletin 5 August
Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 04/08/2025. Credit: ingv

The summary of the weekly bulletin of 5 August

The last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv highlighted that:

  • Seismicity: seismic activity is increasing compared to the previous week, with a total of 84 shocks and a maximum magnitude of 2.4. The activity was characterized by 3 seismic swarms.
  • Soil deformation: The average ground lifting speed remained constant at 15 ± 3 mm per month. The total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 31 cm From January 2024.
  • Geochemistry: there are no significant variations compared to the already known trends of heating and increased flows. The average temperature recorded in a fumarola in Pisciarelli is about 94 ° C.
