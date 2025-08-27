Three statues from the ancient submerged city in Abukir’s bay re -emerge from the waters of Alexandria in Egypt

The three statues recovered in Abukir’s waters. Credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity of Egypt.



On the occasion of an event dedicated to Archaeological heritage submerged in Egypton August 21, the country’s authorities made the recovery of Three large submerged statues in the waters of the Abukir bayclose to Alexandriawhich date back to two millennia ago, when the area had not yet been covered by the sea. The work saw the involvement of staff of the Army and the Egyptian Marina, as the Minister of Tourism and Antiquity announced in a press release, Sharif Fathi. The three statues, mutile (as often happens to ancient sculptures, given that you leave like the head and the limbs are often very fragile), have been recovered by gods divers with the help of some crane. It is a sphinx in quartz, without the head, with the Faraone cartouche Ramses II (1279 AC –1213/1212 BC), of a man in granite, without head and arts, and finally a statue of a man togate from the Roman erain white marble, mutilated with arts and heads.

Recovery of a granite statue. Credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity of Egypt.



The materials recovered during the event come from a truly particular archaeological site, namely the ancient city of Canopoin the ancient Delta del Nilonow submerged mostly in Abukir’s bay. It was a rather important city, both in Egyptian and Greek and Roman times. Much of its surface is now under water due to the subsidenceof some earthquakes and of floods that have succeeded each other over the centuries.

The statue of a Roman togate. Credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity of Egypt.



Research in the area of ​​ancient canopo, at the same time as the finding of the statues, led to light many submerged buildings and materials of all kindswhich report a continuity of life that goes from Egyptian era to that of Islamic domination, passing through the Roman and Byzantine period. The recovered materials there were fewwith the aim of being exposed public: for safeguard the conservation The submerged heritage of Canopo was in fact decided that the vast majority of the departments will remain on site.