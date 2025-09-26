Three TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple.

But know that this weekend are interesting news and also a highly anticipated return. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend of early autumn ranging from 26 to 28 September 2025.

If you like Survival Game: there is “Alice in Borderland 3”

If you loved the Japanese survival game “Alice in Borderland” you cannot miss the highly anticipated third season that has arrived on Netflix in these days. The plot of the new episodes? When Usagi is kidnapped and abandoned without senses by a mysterious professor obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the dangerous “Borderland” to save her. Together with new players he will have to face the Jolly, an opponent never met before, with the crazy hope of finding the way to return to their original world.

This new chapter was less strong than the first two. How do you think?

If you loved Peaky Blinders, there is “House of Guinness” on the history of the family behind the legendary brewery ”

And then there is a novelty that is already conquering everyone. These are “House of Guinness”, the new series from the Creator of Peaky Blinders that one of the most famous and ancient dynasties in Europe: the Guinness family, behind the legendary brewery. Set between Dublin and New York in the 19th century, the story starts immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man who owes the extraordinary success of the homonymous brewery. The series explores the remarkable impact of its testament on its four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben, as well as on the life of a group of inhabitants of Dublin involved in the Guinness phenomenon.

An unmissable series.

If you are looking for a thriller: “Wayward”, the new series with Collette tones

And finally, for all thriller lovers there is a new title starring the talented Collette Toni: “Wayward”. In this series nothing is as it seems. After an attempt to escape from an academy for teenagers in difficulty, two students join forces with a policeman just arrived, bringing out the dark and deeply rooted secrets of the city.

