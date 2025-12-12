Threesomes in prime time Rai, the courage to "A Professor"

Threesomes in prime time Rai, the courage of “A Professor”





It was 2016 when a gay kiss aired for the first time in prime time on Rai 1. It was cleared through customs by “Un medico in famiglia”, which in its tenth season, thanks to the great affection from the public, was perhaps the only drama that could afford it, managing to avoid the condemnation of the most conservatives. Obviously there was no shortage of criticism, but the profound change that society was finally starting to embrace could not fail to involve television too.

Yet, five years later, when it was the turn of the historical series “Leonardo” to tell the love between the protagonist and his pupil Salai – again on Rai 1 -, reading the comments on social media we seemed to have fallen back into obscurantism.

A Professor raises the bar

Today, when homosexual scenes on TV no longer cause a stir, ‘A Professor’ raises the bar. The third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann in the role of philosophy professor Dante Balestra, is enjoying the usual success in ratings, although there is some disapproval on a script that this year seems to overplay its hand in some developments between the characters. But this is typical – more or less – of serials.

What it is doing very well, however, is taking an extra step – which was missing until now – in the social and generational narrative. “A Professor” goes beyond love and gay sex, and focuses the camera on even more delicate and little-explored nuances of current relationships, giving a decidedly non-judgmental portrait of fluidity.

The courage to tell a generational cross-section

Last night’s episode not only touched on the theme of fluid eros and polyamory, but explored it with courage and without any embarrassment. From the most ambiguous love triangle between Simone, Thomas and Greta, to the three-way relationship between Laura, Luna and Matteo. A perfect photograph of a generational cross-section that we often prefer to ignore out of modesty and prejudice. Starting with families.

The scene of two girls and a boy who have a sexual approach – which is then not consummated – is hard to digest for many adults, but fundamental to try to understand the sexual-affective revolution that younger people are experiencing. This does not mean letting others – let alone a TV series – establish what is right or wrong, nor justifying conduct that you personally consider unhealthy, but taking note of a change and developing a certain awareness, undoubtedly useful for dialogue and education.

Beyond taboos to educate

This is what “A Professor” does. And very well too. It opens up to reflection, to comparison, describing with great intelligence and delicacy the new generation, which continues to fall in love with the younger teacher, the classmate or the classmate, or perhaps both. A taboo that sooner or later had to be destroyed. Not necessarily with a sense of approval, but also just out of pure awareness. Because walking with your eyes open is less dangerous for everyone.

This should be the task of the much discussed sexual-affective education in schools. In the meantime, fortunately, TV can also be a good teacher.