Thridrangar Lighthouse, the most isolated lighthouse in the world on the borders of the Atlantic

Panoramic photography of the Thridrangar Lighthouse, Credits: [email protected]; Via Wikimedia Commons



From the cold waters of theAtlantic of the Northon the islet of Háidrangur More than 7 kilometers from the Icelandic coast, a rocky spur emerges on which 36 meters in height taps the Thridrangar lighthouse (Þrídrangaviti in Icelandic), considered, not wrong, the most isolated lighthouse of the entire planetso much so that it can only be reached by helicopter. To attribute this title to him is not so much the distance from the inhabited coasts, but the position and the consequent difficulty of access to making it a real “monument to solitude”.

The dream of anyone who wants to escape from daily chaos, or the nightmare of anyone who suffers from the heights and open spaces, the Thridrangar lighthouseis located in the archipelago of Vestmannaeyjarin the southern part ofIceland. Just at this point, they rise from ocean waters Three imposing rock (in Icelandic Þrídrangar It means, in fact, “three rocks”), on the highest of which stands the notorious lighthouse.

The realization of the Thridrangar Lighthouse at the end of the 1930s was truly a heroic enterprise. For the start of the works, some were recruited expert local climberswhich had to face the vertical walls of the Faraglione to open the way. As we can very well imagine, the climb was far from simple: the strong wave motion at the base of the rock, the steep cliffs, the ocean wind and the smooth basaltic rock and yield humid by marine water formed the climbers to an effort really outside the common and was only with the use of drills, hammers, chains, clams and risky alpinistic maneuvers that was finally conquered. The dimensions of the Thridrangar Lighthouse are modest, all inclusive, the building reaches approximately 4 meters, but the lighthouse takes advantage of the natural elevation of the rock to encourage light reporting into the sea.

The slow construction of the lighthouse was completed in 1939 with the beginning of the Second World War, however the conflict significantly delayed the delivery of the equipment necessary for the lighting and so the lighthouse entered operation only in 1942.

In the immediate post -war period, the Thridrangar Lighthouse underwent some changes for the automation of lighting and the installation of a small one heliportsince, still today, the helicopter represents the only way of access to the dizzying lighthouse.