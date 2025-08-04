Tiktok Pro is available in Europe: how it works and what changes with the new version of the app

Tiktok has announced a new version of its app dedicated to Europe, called Tiktok Proalready available for download in the Play Store and in the App Store in Germany And Portugal And soon it will also arrive in Spain (nothing has been said about a possible future landing in Italy). Unlike the “standard” version, this does not add new content nor changes the experience of use: the videos remain the same, but but changes the purpose with which we interact on the platform. Tiktok Pro was born to integrate an experimental charity project called Sunshine Programwhich allows you to transform the digital involvement of users into real donations in favor of organizations non -profit. In practice, while users navigate between entertainment content, without advertising breaks, they can support social causes without spending money, simply by accumulating a virtual credit called “Virtual Sunshine”.

To obtain virtual credits to be given in charity, you need to carry out actions, such as putting “like” to the video published by the account, to share it, follow accounts connected to NGOand so on. Also invite other users to participate in the program allows you to accumulate credits. Once you have collected enough, you can allocate virtual credit to a beneficial organization of those available. Tiktok will then make a real economic donation in the name of the community. In commenting on the novelty, in an official press release Tiktok explained:

The Sunshine Program offers a unique way for charity and NGOs to interact with a new audience and allows the Tiktok Pro community to support them. Users can accumulate ‘Virtual Sunshine’ by directing others to participate and committing themselves with content of charity bodies, such as putting I like or republish charity videos, follow accounts relating to charity bodies and carry out research relating to charity bodies. People can therefore use that virtual sunshine in a charity body in the program and Tiktok will make a donation to that charity body.

Among the partners participating in the project are the following entities: Doctors without borderswhich guarantees medical care in global emergency contexts; Wateridengaged in accessing drinking water for the most vulnerable communities; Aktion Deutschland Hilfta German coalition that coordinates humanitarian aid in over one hundred countries; NabuGerman organization for the protection of biodiversity.

Compared to the “traditional” version of Tiktok, Pro does not include some typical functions such as direct streamingThe social commerce or the advertising. The goal It is not monethize through sales or advertisements, but encourage a Most ethical participation modelfocused on the discovery of “positive and joyful” content that promote charity. In addition, the program was designed taking into consideration the safety: all controls relating to privacy and digital well -being are the same as the main app, and the Sunshine Program is reserved for adults. The activities that allow you to earn Sunshine are also limited, to avoid compulsive behavior.