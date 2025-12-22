Vodafone down throughout Italy, network problems also for Fastweb and I have. Mobile: what's happening

Timing down, network and call problems, thousands of reports throughout Italy: what’s happening

From 10am today December 22, 2025 the operator Tim is recording a down in Italy: according to the portal Downdetectorthere are currently over 4,600 reports from users reporting disservices, such as problems with access to the internet line from a landline and for the mobile network, with inconveniences even for making and receiving phone calls. The peak of reports came around 11.30am, when they exceeded 6,000.

The down reports for the Tim operator in Italy. Credit: Downdetector

There are also numerous reports of malfunctions also for Tiscali – a company that relies on the TIM network – albeit with a much lower number of reports (currently around 100).

At the geographical distribution level, the reports come from all over Italyalthough in greater numbers in large cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Catania.

The map of reports for Tim’s Down syndrome. Credit: Downdetector

At the moment, the company has not yet provided official clarifications. Tim’s last down dates back to November 21st, when similar malfunctions were recorded for the fixed and mobile networks.

