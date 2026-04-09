Toaster, a curious romantic thriller arrives on Netflix: here’s when

Sometimes just any object is enough to send everything out of control. A small, seemingly harmless appliance can become the center of a spiral of misunderstandings, secrets and ever-growing trouble. From this idea was born “Toaster”, the new Indian dark comedy arriving on Netflix, an anomalous concentration of irony, chaos and a pinch of madness.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Toaster: the plot

The protagonist is Ramakant, an extremely stingy man, almost maniacally attached to money and the objects he possesses. Together with his wife he decides, not without difficulty, to give a wedding gift to a couple of acquaintances: a toaster of far from irrelevant value for him. Nothing strange so far, but when the wedding ends just a day later, that generous gesture turns against him. Ramakant is unable to accept the loss and develops a growing obsession: he absolutely wants to get his toaster back. It seems like a ridiculous fixation, but it soon becomes the driving force of an increasingly unmanageable chain of events. In an attempt to recover the object, Ramakant ends up involved in paradoxical situations, surreal misunderstandings and even a murder case. Conflicting families, hidden secrets and out-of-control accidents: the story becomes complicated in a chaos of black comedy.

The story plays with a narrative paradox: turning a very banal object into an element capable of generating tension, mystery and laughter. The tone mixes comedy and dark humor, with an escalation of increasingly unpredictable events.

Toaster: the cast

The protagonist of the film is Rajkummar Rao, in the role of the protagonist Ramakant, supported by Sanya Malhotra in the role of his wife. The cast also includes: Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan. Upendra Limaye, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

The direction is by Vivek Das Chaudhary, here making his debut behind the camera. The screenplay is an idea by Parveez Shaikh, developed together with Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee.

Toaster: when it comes out on Netflix

“Toaster” debuts exclusively on Netflix on April 15, 2026, ready to conquer audiences around the world.

Toaster: the original trailer

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