Tomb Raider, filming has begun on the Prime Video series with Sophie Turner

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the start of filming on the live action Tomb Raider TV series by publishing the first image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new Prime Video series.

The series, entitled Tomb Raider, is taken from the iconic video game series that follows the adventures of the famous archaeologist Lara Croft, already played in the cinema by Angelina Jolie (two films between 2001 and 2003) and Alicia Vikander (a film in 2018), as well as Hayley Atwell who lent her the original voice in the two seasons of the Netflix animated series. So here are the first previews of the cast of Tomb Raider, which includes another legendary name in action cinema with female protagonists.

The cast of the Tomb Raider Prime series: Sigourney Weaver is also there

The TV series therefore sees Sophie Turner (also on Prime with Steal – The Heist) in the role of Lara Croft, flanked by the legendary Sigourney Weaver (already the protagonist on Prime of Listen to the Forgotten Flowers) and by a cast that includes Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Completing the lineup of big female names who bring this series to life is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of Fleabag who here heads the project as creator, screenwriter, executive producer and co-showrunner of the series together with Chad Hodge, co-showrunner and executive producer; They are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken who will take on the role of director and executive producer.

Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins for Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson and Dallas Dickinson for Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel and Legendary Television are executive producers on the series. Matt McInnis serves as co-executive producer, while Jan R. Martin serves as producer. Tomb Raider is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.

When the Tomb Raider series comes out on Prime Video

At the moment it is difficult to make predictions, but it can be assumed that the TV series could be released between the second half of 2027 and the beginning of 2028.

The first photo of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft