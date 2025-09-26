Traqués – The hunt, revealed date of release and plot of the new French Thriller series

A new French TV series is coming to Apple TV+. After Liaison and Carême, in fact, on the Apple streaming platform, Traqués will be released – The hunting, the creator’s thriller series and nominated director at the César Award Cédric Angers (La Prochaine Fois Je Visirai Le Cœur) and of the executive producers Isabelle Degeorges, Clémentine Vaudaux, Alexis Barqueir and Sidonie Dumas for Gaumont (Lupine, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, Totems – countdown). Here are all the advances on the cast and plot, in addition to the date of release of Traqués – hunting.

The cast of Traqués – The hunt

The series features the winner of the Award for best actor in Cannes and three times winner of the César Benoît Magimel (Pacification – a submerged world, De Son Vivant) and the two -time winner of the César Mélanie Laurent (bastards without glory, the Bal des folles, Libre).

In addition to Magimel and Laurent, the series features Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Angelyna Danabe-Mignot, Paul BeaurePaire, Yann Goven, Sarah Pachoud and Patrick De Vallette.

Traqués – The hunting, created and directed by Cédric Angener, is produced by the Gaumont studio, with Isabelle Degeorges, Clémentine Vaudaux, Alexis Barqueiro and Sidonie Dumas as executive producers, through Gaumont.

The plot of the series

Franck (Magimel) and his longtime friends love to spend the weekend on hunting together, but one Sunday they meet another group of hunters who starts to target them without any explanation. When one of them is hit, Franck’s friends react, putting one of the attackers to the carpet. Barely succeeding in escaping, the four friends keep the incident secret. Franck tries to return to his normal life together with his wife Krystel (Laurent), but in the following days he begins to hear that he and his friends are observed, or worse, followed by the hunters who are now determined to take revenge.

When Traqués comes out – hunting

Traqués – The hunt will be released on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 3 December with the first two episodes of the six total, followed by a weekly episode until 31 December.