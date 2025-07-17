Trigger, all about the new South Korean series of Netflix

A bomb ready to explode, in a society that thought of being immune: this is the fulcrum of “trigger”, the new South Korean thriller series ready to land on Netflix. With the signature of the director Kwon Oh -Seung – already author of “Midnight” – the show guarantees an adrenaline race made of pursuit, shootings and moral dilemmas. And it does so by putting a topic in the center that in South Korea is almost taboo: firearms.

Trigger: the plot

The plot starts from a simple and disruptive premise: a wave of illegal weapons invades a country where detention is almost non -existent. The result can only be an unprecedented escalation of violence, which forces the former police sniper, Lee Do to return to action. Alongside the protagonist, Moon Baek acts, an ambiguous and unpredictable character, involved in the criminal spiral for very different reasons. The two give life to a somewhat anomalous collaboration and move in a mined field of uncertain alliances, opposite interests and twists. Chaos, rather than a side effect, becomes an integral part of the story.

The Korean “Trigger” series is designed for a marathon without pauses, from the first to the last blow. The series arrives in the wake of successes such as “Squid Game” and “Mercy for None”, confirming the leadership of South Korea in the international thriller genre. The rhythms are tight and the narrative is made of pure pure action, with wink to the US action and parentheses of social reflection. In short, to recommend to those who love stories where justice gets their hands dirty, it will be difficult to detach: “Trigger” is a candidate to be one of the most fiery titles of summer.

Trigger: the cast

To lead the games of the action we find Kim Nam-Gil, a face already known to the k-drama enthusiasts, who interprets the tormented Lee Do. Next to him Kim Young-Kwang in the shoes of the chameleonic Moon Baek. Their dynamic is one of the main axes of the series. Behind the camera, the aforementioned Kwon Oh-Seung, which imprints a tense footprint in the whole.

Trigger: When it comes out on Netflix

The episodes of the Korean series “Trigger” arrives on Netflix on Friday 25 July 2025.

Trigger: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jux8sqprum