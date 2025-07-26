Trump and Von der Leyen are looking for an agreement on duties: what we know about negotiations

The knots to be dissolved are still many: the final rush on the duties is getting closer. In the next few hours, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet the American president Donald Trump in Scotland: it is the first official bilateral between the two. The spotlights are focused on a comparison that could avert the heavy rates imagined by the Tycoon and ready to shoot from 1 August.

In search of an agreement

Without an agreement starting next month, the duties on the assets imported from Europe will start, while European ones on US goods would start from 7 August. But the USA and EU technicians are working to find a solution. The possible fall point could follow the agreement stipulated by Washington with Japan, that is, a 15 percent rate to regulate imports from Europe. A rate of this type would be deemed bearable by the European Chancellery and would appease the hearts of many governments of the old continent.

“Rates at 15%, they will invest in the USA”

15 percent would also be worth cars and components (now at 27.5 percent) and there would be exemptions for some sectors, such as planes, alcohol and pharmaceutical. In the event of non -agreement with Trump, Union Europe has developed a plan, giving the green light to a package of counter -fans for a total of 93 billion euros that remain suspended until 7 August but which would possibly enter into force in Scaglioni, between August, September and February.

The braking on the web tax

In the last few hours there has been a novelty that could facilitate negotiations. The hypothesis of a European digital tax would seem to be put on stand-by for now. On the other hand, the red line on the twin Services Act-Digital Markets Act (DSA-DMA) remains intact, the two regulatory pillars that impose more severe rules on content, transparency and competition for web giants. These are new rules that remain unwelcome to the Trump administration.

The meeting in Scotland

But why will the meeting take place in Scotland? Trump had long planned the journey to the United Kingdom, where he met with the British premier Keir Starmer. But his arrival in the Old Continent, however, offered the opportunity of a bilateral interview with the leader of the European Executive. The news of the meeting had gave it was Von der Leyen. “After a good phone call with the President of the United States, we decided to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic commercial relations and how we can keep them strong”.