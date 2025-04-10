Trump suspends the duties for 90 days, except for China: the possible because of the back and the reactions

The president Donald Trump has announced one 90 -day suspension for the entry into force of Dated imports in the United States. However, the duties of the 125% on Chinese and those of the 25% that affect Mexico and Canada. For all the other countries of the world, the 10% duties will apply which were taken on Saturday 5 April. They will also remain The duties of 25% on aluminum, steel, cars are in force and car components. The decision of the White House came after disastrous days for bags around the world, affected by the uncertainty generated by the Trump administration and the risk of a global commercial war. After the announcement of Trump on April 9, the bags have returned to grow. Trump justified the stop by presenting it as a gesture of good will Towards over 70 countries that in recent days they would have asked to embark on negotiations.

The reactions of China and the European Union

While the China replied on Wednesday 9 April with retaliation of 84% On the products imported into the country by the United States, Europe now seems to wait for the developments of the situation. As the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on social networks: «TheEuropean Union remains engaged in construction negotiations With the United States, with the aim of reaching a trade without friction and mutually advantageous. At the same time, Europe continues to focus on the diversification of its commercial partnerships, collaborating with countries representing 87% of global trade And they share our commitment to a free and open exchange of goods, services and ideas ».

In practice, it is likely that the unreliability of the US historical partner has convinced Brussels that in the long run it is better to strengthen on other markets not to depend on Washington. At the same time, Von der Leyen also announced the willingness to strengthen the European internal marketclaiming that “we are intensifying our work to eliminate barriers in our single market. This crisis has clarified one thing: in times of uncertainty, the single market is our still stability and resilience. My team and I will continue to work day and night to protect European consumers, workers and businesses. Together, the Europeans will come out stronger from this crisis ».

The first series of European counter -foreigns suspended

On Thursday 10 April, the European counters on the US goods that had to enter in force from 15 April. It is a countermeasure established in response to the duties of 25% wanted by Donald Trump in March against steel and aluminum “Made in Europe”. Approved on April 9 by the European Council with 26 favorable countries and only Hungary Contraria, they had to be applied to goods for a value of 22 billion euros per year. Among the US products affected with 25% duties were the orange juice, steel, aluminum and copper, but also coffee, almonds, tobacco, soy sprouts, motorcycles and luxury boats. Thursday 10 April the Commission also announced that he is working on a Second package of measures which should be presented next week. As the spokesperson for the trade had pointed out Olof Gill: “The duties can be suspended if the United States will accept a balanced and satisfactory agreement for both sides”.

Why did Trump go back to the duties?

But remains a question: what does Donald Trump want to get from a global commercial war? The belief of his administration is that the growing duties established (and now suspended until the opposite) will serve to bring the commercial scale of the United States back into a tiewho have become a great importer of goods in recent decades. The bet is to report capital and industries in the US territory, but according to the economist, the decision to report the country’s commercial policies to the nineteenth century will only cause an explosion of inflation in the country and a consequent recession. Another motivation is that duties are a tool that Trump uses to obtain concessions from other countries even in fields other than the economic one. For example, in the case of duties against Canada and Mexico The official excuse for the duties of 25% on imports is the responsibility of the two countries in the opioid crisis in the United States, which every year cause hundreds of thousands of deaths from overdose. Last consideration made by many political analysts is that, despite the enormous damage caused to bags (and a US population that invests a lot to integrate their pension funds), Trump is talking to the most intransigent part of his electorateprojecting a halo of strength and in love with his character.