“Trust” is the word of the year 2025 according to Treccani

The Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia Treccani has chosen “trust” as the word of the year for 2025 due to its relevance and social relevance, especially among young people. The well-known dictionary defines the word as “the attitude of calm security that arises from a positive evaluation of a person or a group of people, towards others or themselves”, and adds:

It is an ancient word, inherited from Latin, and developed in the medieval tradition, trust – fides, fidelitas – is one of the most recurring terms when talking about trust, confidence, fidelity, faith, responsibility and hope in the future: “fiducia erecti et confirmati”, in trust built and confirmed, writes Adam Scotus.

The word was not chosen by chance: besides the fact that it turned out one of the most clicked words of the year on the siteand the one with the highest percentage increase compared to 2024. In a year full of geopolitical and social uncertaintiestrust “emerges as an essential response to the widespread need to look to the future with positive expectations”. Quoting Treccani:

This desire is based on the strength of human relationships: to develop solid, reliable and lasting bonds not only between individuals, but also between citizens and institutions.

“Trust” therefore takes on different shades of meaning, but always represents a essential concept in human experiencebecause it manifests itself both on a personal level (self-confidence) and in broader contexts (trust in others, in the community, in society).

Treccani invites us to consider it not just as a feeling, but as one daily practice to live well together.