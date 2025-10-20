Twelve films, two TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this week (20-26 October)

Halloween is getting closer, and you can also tell from the new releases and expiring content in the Prime Video catalogue. This week, the title you can’t miss is the thriller-horror-crime miniseries Lazarus by Harlan Coben, and then the final episode of Gen V 2 and a docuseries dedicated to NBA enthusiasts and Allen Iverson fans. For those looking for a film, it may be the right time for thrilling titles like Terrifier 3, In a violent nature or The Clown of Kettle Springs. Thriller and horror are not lacking even among the expiring content, but in that section there is a trilogy that always deserves a rewatch, namely that of Back to the Future. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Lazarus by Harlan Coben (USA thriller/horror TV series) – released on October 22nd

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes

Based on an original idea and written by New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst, the Lazarus series follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father’s (Bill Nighy) suicide and begins to experience a series of disturbing experiences that cannot be explained. He soon finds himself embroiled in a series of unsolved murder cases as he tries to shed light on the mystery of his father’s death and sister’s murder 25 years earlier.

The trailer for Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Gen V season 2 ep. 8 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – released on October 22nd

Episode Title: Trojan. Thanks to Marie’s help, Godolkin is now ready to implement his evil plan, even without Sister Sage. Our friends have to save the university once again.

Allen Iv3rson (US sports docu-series) – out October 23rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 3 binge episodes

Allen Iv3rson is a three-part docuseries about the inspiring life of basketball legend and global phenomenon Allen Iverson, whose authenticity and uncompromising ways paved the way for subsequent generations and revolutionized NBA culture. From his origins in Hampton, Virginia, to his rise as one of the toughest and most exceptional basketball players of all time, Iverson has fearlessly embraced his individuality both on and off the court. With his magnetic personality and his strong competitiveness he managed to endear himself to fans, teammates and opponents. Now, with an unprecedented approach and through personal stories and intimate interviews with family, friends, and NBA teammates and coaches, Iverson will share a more reflective side of himself with the public, taking us on a journey through his life to the present day, when he will reflect on the impact his figure has had on a cultural level long after the end of his playing career. Presented by Prime Video Sports, Allen Iv3rson is produced by Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios) and Unanimous Media. The film is directed by One9, with Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and One9 as executive producers. Jeremy Castro and Brian Satz are the producers of the docuseries.

Terrifier 3 (horror film 2024) – release date 19 October

Art the Clown returns in the third chapter of Damien Leone’s slasher horror saga. 5 years later, Art disguised as Santa Claus will return to haunt the nightmares of the citizens of Miles County.

In a violent nature (horror film 2025) – release date 17 October

After being mistakenly brought back to life by a group of teenagers, Johnny – a serial killer guilty of atrocious crimes more than 60 years ago – sets off in pursuit of the group of teenagers, proceeding to methodically massacre them one by one.

The Clown of Kettle Springs (horror film 2025) – release date October 17

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Spring, hoping to start over. Instead, she discovers a community divided and in crisis. As the residents argue and tension grows, a sinister figure emerges from the corn fields who wants to cleanse the city of its burdens, one victim at a time. The real fun begins when Frendo the clown arrives to play.

Tomb Raider (2018 film) – expiration date November 1st

Armed only with her quick mind, blind faith and a stubborn spirit, young Lara Croft pushes her limits in her very first risky adventure into the unknown. If he survives, he might be able to… Earn the name Tomb Raider.

Forever My Girl (2018 film) – expiration date November 1st

A country star returns home after 10 years to reunite with the woman he left behind.

The Memory of the Heart (2012 film) – expiry date 1 November

Leo (Channing Tatum, Dear John) and Paige (Rachel McAdams, The Pages of Our Lives) are happily married. Due to a car accident, the woman ends up in a deep coma. When he miraculously recovers, he no longer remembers anything of the last five years and Leo finds himself married to a stranger who doesn’t even know who he is anymore.

Back to the Future (1985 film) – expiration date November 1st

The year is 1985, although not for long. In fact, the teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is about to be catapulted back in time, to 1955, aboard the DeLorean, a car powered by a plutonium engine, created by the brilliant and eccentric Doc Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991 film) – expiration date November 1st

Don Johnson and Mickey Rourke race across the screen like two modern-day Robin Hoods in this futuristic adventure film of high-speed motorcycles, breathtaking stunts and explosive action.

We Are Everything (2017 film) – expiration date November 1st

This touching romantic film tells the story between Maddy, a curious and creative 18-year-old girl, whose illness prevents her from leaving her home, and Olly, the boy next door who will not be stopped by this obstacle.

Raging Bull (1980 film) – expiration date November 1st

In this classic by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro delivers an extraordinary performance, awarded with the Oscar for best actor. Jake La Motta is a boxer whose psychological and sexual problems lead to violence inside and outside the ring.

The Rules of Fraud (2011 film) – expiration date November 1st

Tripp Kennedy is at the bank, where he needs to exchange some money in very small denominations. He is served by the attractive cashier Kaitlin when, suddenly, the building is put under siege by two gangs of robbers, surprised by each other’s presence. The doors are locked, the hostages are trapped and the customer and the sales assistant will have to avoid getting killed and… falling in love with each other.

Hackers (1995 film) – expiration date November 1st

A skilled computer saboteur tries to involve a group of hackers in his fraudulent intrigues, but they rebel by infecting all his data with a virus.