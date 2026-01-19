Two high-speed trains derail in Spain, at least 39 dead and over 150 injured: what we know

The train accident in Spain. Credit: Consulado Honorario de España, via X



There was a serious train accident in Andalusia, Spain: the derailment of two high-speed trains caused at least 39 deaths and over 150 injuries, 24 of them seriously. The episode occurred yesterday, Sunday 18 January, near Adamuz (Cordoba), around 7.45pm: train 6189 of Iryo companytraveling from Málaga to Madrid with 317 passengers on board, it derailed, ending up on the tracks of the opposite street, on which the long-distance train of the Alvia company was passing, carrying around 184 passengers. Due to the collision, the first two carriages of this second train I am fall along an embankment about four meters high.

The causes of the accident have not yet been clarified: the Spanish Minister of Transport, Oscar Puentedescribed the incident as “extremely strange,” as it occurred on a straight stretch of track that was renovated last May.

As visible from the photos taken at the accident site, the Iryo train is a model Frecciarossa ETR-1000: the Spanish brand, in fact, belongs to the ILSA company, of which it is majority shareholder (51%) Ferrovie dello Stato International, which provided the Iberian company with one fleet of 20 ETR-1000 trains, produced by Hitachi. In a press release, the Iryo company confirmed that the train involved in the accident had been subjected to the latest inspection as soon as four days before, on January 15th.

The Iryo company is the second railway operator in Spain in terms of volume of trains, frequency and number of passengers, representing the main competitor of the state company Renfe, of which Alvia (the company of the train that proceeded in the opposite direction to the derailed one) is part.

Following the accident, the Spanish government immediately took action the special emergency unit (the so-called EMU, Military Emergency Unit, also activated during the DANA that hit Valencia in 2024), while the Civil Guard is sending DNA and fingerprint experts to speed up the identification of the victims. At the moment, rescue procedures are still taking place and the Malaga-Madrid railway line was interrupted throughout today, Monday 19 January: unfortunately, the death toll is still provisionalgiven that it is difficult for rescue workers to access the area where the carriages of the Alvia train crashed.

Article being updated.