Two movies and a TV series to watch on first videos in the week

The map that leads me to you (film Original USA, sentimental genre) – release date 20 August

The map that brings me to you tells the story of Heather (Cline), a young woman who leaves for an adventurous journey through Europe together with her best friends before returning to life she has planned perfectly. However, when Jack (APA) crosses, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, the immediate attraction between them will kick off an emotional journey that neither could have predicted. While the feeling between them becomes more and more profound, secret, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond and will change her life in ways that she would never have imagined. From the director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, close to you I am not afraid) this exciting adaptation of JP Monninger’s novel about love, fate and courage to choose his own way arrives.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 7 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 20 August

Belly, for the first time after a long time, for an instant he heard the fire of the passion for Conrad again. The marriage with Jeremiah is likely to falter?

The blackmail (film 2013) – release date 30 August

Tom Selznick is a young and talented pianist who have retired from the scenes for years due to a stage phobia attack. The moment he is preparing to start the concert that will mark his highly anticipated return to the scene, Tom finds the message written on his score “misses a note and you will die”. A direct tribute to masters such as Spielberg, Zemeckis, De Palma and Hitchcock. With Elijah Wood.