Two movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this week

With this week the holidays have started for many, but not for everyone. Whether you are among the lucky ones or not, here are our tips to decide what to stream in the next summer evenings. Let’s start with the novelties of the catalog, signal the new episode of the Summer in your eyes 3 and the new film by Eddie Murphy, The armored of love; Other new releases are the German series Selvaggia Repubblica and the film K9 – Anti -drug team. And then, as always, do not neglect the section of the contents expiring: scroll to this article to browse among our suggestions. To you the choice and good vision!

The armored of love (film Original USA, comedy/action genre) – release date 6 August

In the comedy Action the armored of love, what was to be a normal withdrawal of cash takes an unexpected turn when two very different security guards, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), fall into the ambush orchestrated by a group of ruthless criminals led by an astute strategist, Zoe (Keke Palmer), whose plane is well beyond theft of money. While chaos is unleashed around them, the improbable duo will have to be bargain between serious dangers, antipodes personality and a crooked day that continues to worsen.

The Trailer of The Armored of Love

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 4 (Original TV series, Gender: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 6 August

Belly’s difficulties, Conrad and Jeremiah’s love for her and the relationship between Taylor and Steven.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

K9 – Anti -drug team (Film 2023) – release date 4 August

Los Angeles. Police officer Jake Rosser and his trained dog Ace remain involved in a shooting with drug traffickers. Ace is killed and Jake would like to find the culprits but is suspended, opposed by superiors and media. So he decides to investigate himself with the help of SOCKS, a violent dog trained with titanium engraved and a mysterious past.

Selvaggia Republic (TV series 2021) – Exit date 10 August

A group of young offenders has lost faith and trust in the German state. They must be rehabilitated and sent to an expedition to the Alps. But there is a terrible accident and one of the assistants is found dead.

Gotham (TV series 2014, seasons 1-5) – expiration date 15 August

Before Batman, there was Gotham. Focused on the history of the origins of some of the greatest super -crime and executioners of the DC Comics, this dramatic series with an hour episodes follows the rise to power of detective Jim Gordon in the dangerously corrupt city that gave rise to iconic characters such as Penguin, Catwoman, the enigmist and a young Bruce Wayne.

Catch the Ghost (TV series 2019, season 1) – expiry date 14 August

“From the first to the last train! The metro is more active than the roads!” The metro, the most used vehicle ever, is at the center of an investigation! The metropolitan police are on the hunt for a serial killer, the “Metro ghost”. A badly assorted couple collaborates to solve the case.