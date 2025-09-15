Two movies and four TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week (15-21 September)

In the last week of the summer 2025, the first video catalog is teeming with new releases to see. On Wednesday 17, in fact, they come out: a new episode of The Terminal List: Black Wolf, the grand finale of The Summer in your eyes and the first three episodes of Gen V 2. Among the other releases we also point out the film my father is a assassin, and, upon reporting of one of our readers, the Spanish series of 2019 The red pier, with Alvaro death of La Casa di Carta and the wheel of the time. Finally, among the expiring content, there is the thriller Beast film with Idris Elba. To you the choice is good week.

Gen v Season 2 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – out of September 17th

Number of episodes and output calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 17 September and the following available one every Wednesday until 22 October.

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America is forced to adapt to the homeland iron fist, the godolkin university the mysterious new rector announces a program of studies that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma return to college reluctantly, marked by months of trauma and losses. But it is difficult to pay attention to parties and lessons while the war between humans and ovens is underway, both inside and outside the campus. The gang learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin and that could have bigger implications than you can imagine. And, in some way, Marie is part of it.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 11 (US TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 17 September

Last episode ever for the summer in your eyes. Will Belly stay in Paris or will he return home? And how will the love triangle between her and brothers Jeremiah and Conrad end?

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 6 (US TV series, action genre) – Exit date 17 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Episode title: pedestrians and kings. Ben seeks revenge against those who have betrayed him.

The red pier (TV series Spain 2019 Dramatic genre, seasons 1-2)

When Alejandra’s husband is found dead, his perfect life collapses. Find out that he had another woman, another life. To find out the truth, Alejandra approaches her under false identity – and finds much more than she expected. – Two women. A man. A truth that can destroy everything.

My father is a assassin (film 2024, action genre) – release date 15 September

Founded in a criminal organization, the life of Ashley and his daughter Sarah, are seriously in danger. The only one who can save them is Matt, Ashley’s father, who, after years of labors as a cing, retired to the Cayman islands to finally enjoy life. But the arrival of the two disrute will all be.

Beast (film 2022, genre: thriller) – expiration date 24 September

Idris Elba is the protagonist of this adrenaline thriller in the role of Dr. Nate Samuels, a recently widowed man who returns to South Africa. A journey of rebirth that soon turns into a frightening struggle for survival, when Dr. Samuels and the daughters find themselves hunted by a ferocious Leone determined to demonstrate that Savana has a single superpredor.