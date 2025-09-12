Two movies and six TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (12-14 September)

For lovers of TV series with a first video subscription, this weekend has a lot to offer to those looking for advice on what to watch. Because among the novelties of these days there is the thriller miniseries completes the girlfriend, two seasons of the animated series Helluva Boss, the whole second season of the Mexican series every minute counts, and also the new episodes of the summer in your eyes 3 (on the penultimate episode, very Parisian, before the series finale) and The Terminal List: black wolf. If that’s not enough, there is also the whole complete collection of the mythical This is. And if you really want to see a movie, there are some expiring on the list below. The choice is to you and good weekend!

The girlfriend (US TV series, genre: thriller) – in streaming from 10 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 Binge episodes.

Taken from the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, the girlfriend follows the story of Laura (Wright), a woman who seems to have everything: a brilliant career, a loving husband and a beloved son, Daniel. His perfect life begins to complicate when Daniel brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry (Cooke), destined to change everything. After a tense start, Laura is convinced that Cherry hides something. Is it a manipulative social climber or is Laura only paranoid? Truth is a matter of perspective.

Helluva boss seasons 1-2 (US animated series, genre: comedy science fiction) – to be released on September 10th

Number of episodes and output methods: 20 episodes of the new series and a special episode all from 10 September.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the events of Blitzo (the “O” is silent), a devil born in Hell, an eccentric leader of the Emp (professional death company), a small and chaotic organization of killers who thrive thanks to a magic roughness, and a complicated relationship with Prince Demone Stolas. Together with his equally chaotic and heterogeneous team – Moxxie, a shooter chosen by the rules; Millie, a impulsive and skilled assassin; And Loona, their sarcastic receptionist, devoted to hell – Blitzo is commissioned to kill targets in the human world. Trying to reconcile work with private life, the group will constantly find itself in absurd, violent and tragicomic situations.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 10 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 10 September

Episode title: the last year. In a year, Belly built her new life in Paris. Meanwhile, at home, Jeremiah tries to find her balance without her. And in California, Conrad still can’t forget it.

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 5 (Original TV series USA, action genre) – Exit date 10 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

We met Ben Edwards when he was the head of a team from Navy Seal, and we saw him being dismissed and then returned to action as a special CIA agent. Now we will see how his career continues alongside Raife Hastings.

Each minute counts season 2 (Mexico TV series, genre: Medical Drama) – out on September 12th

Number of episodes and output methods: 10 Binge episodes.

They passed 24 hours from the earthquake and a whole day since the debris fell on Dr. Ángel, but nobody knows anything about him anymore; Since the army took control of the general hospital, the rescue activities have remained paralyzed. In the meantime, Pepín and the UNAM students join the volunteers looking for survivors among the remains of the Conalep, one of the most important educational centers in the capital; There they meet Alicia, a woman changes to the desperate search for her nephew. Nurses and Dr. Carlos continue their work in the hospital while, with the help of Camila, they try to locate Ángel among the rubble. At the same time, the journalist continues his search for aid from abroad, thus stumbled in a dark secret that involves the army and the violent colonel Hernández, who supervises the maintenance of the order to the general hospital. While all this happens, the imminent shock of settlement of the earthquake is an increasingly latent threat, which could arrive at any moment to demolish everything that has been saved.

This is us (TV series, seasons 1-6) – expiration date 22 September

The moving story of life and problems of a very particular trio of twins, but also of the wonderful parents who grew up.

Operation Kandahar (Film 2023) – Despite date 24 September

It is the story of Tom Harris an undercover CIA agent, sent to a mission in the Middle East. Due to an escape of information, the man is exhibited and his unveiled identity. Harris together with his translator find themselves forced to escape, while the Afghan special forces get on their tracks. Will the two be able to reached the extraction point in Kandahar unknown?

King of Killers (Film 2023) – Expiry date of 23 September

Guaranteed (Alain Moussi) is part of a group of international hit men. Their next mission is the most delicate of their career. The most dangerous killer in the world, the Killer king, are in charge of eliminating. But they will discover that in reality they will be to be hunted. A breathtaking action movie with the best interpreters of the genre, among which the massif Frank Grillo stands out.

