Two opposing forces is the new Netflix thriller series: the plot and when it comes out

A detective willing to do anything and a criminal capable of anticipating every move. “Two opposing forces” – the Italian title of the “Nemesis” series – arrives on Netflix and presents itself as a thriller that focuses on psychological tension, chases and moral conflicts.

The new production, created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole, promises action and introspection, recounting the clash between two very different men but, ultimately, more similar than they would like to admit.

Two opposing forces: the plot

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows the increasingly dangerous confrontation between Isaiah Stiles, a brilliant and uncompromising detective, and Coltrane Wilder, an expert robber and uncommon strategist. What initially appears as a classic cat and mouse game becomes something deeper. In fact, the two protagonists end up mirroring each other, sharing the same obsession with control, risk and power.

We see shots studied down to the smallest detail, high-risk police operations and family tensions that complicate every choice, in a story that wants to explore the (thin) border between right and wrong. The series thus focuses not only on action, but also on the personal motivations that push the protagonists towards extreme decisions. One of the most interesting elements of the series is the way it uses the crime genre to reflect on concepts of identity, loyalty and self-destruction. Spectacular chases and robberies, therefore, but also a psychological challenge between two men who seem to represent opposite sides of the same coin.

Two opposing forces: the cast

Isaiah Stiles Matthew Law (as Isaiah Stiles)

Y’lan Noel (plays Coltrane Wilder)

Cleopatra Coleman (Ebony Wilder)

Tre Hale (Darren “Stro” Stroman)

Domenick Lombardozzi (Dave Cerullo)

Jonnie Park (Chris Choi)

Ariana Guerra (Yvette Cruz)

Gabrielle Dennis (Candice Stiles)

Michael Potts (James Sealey)

Sophina Brown (Charlie)

Jeff Pierre (Malik Jacobs)

Cedric Joe (Noah Stiles)

The series is produced by Courtney A. Kemp herself, already known for the success of the “Power” television universe. The episodes are directed by Mario Van Peebles, Millicent Shelton, Rob Hardy and Ruben Garcia.

Two opposing forces: when it comes out on Netflix

The first season of “Two Opposing Forces” is available on Netflix from May 14, 2026.

There are eight episodes planned, all distributed simultaneously on the platform.

Two opposing forces: the Italian trailer

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