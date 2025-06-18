Two tombs is the new Spanish thriller of Netflix with Álvaro Death: when it comes out

A new Spanish thriller crime is coming to Netflix. It is titled two tombs, in the original Dos Tumbas and is a Mystery series with Alvaro Death, the professor of the paper house among the protagonists. The story is that of two missing girls and an investigation into the suspects who transforms a search for revenge by the grandmother of one of the two. But we enter more detail on this series from the plot to the cast to the release date on Netflix.

Two tombs: the plot

Two tombs tells a story set two years after the disappearance of two sixteen -year -old girls, Verónica and Marta. The investigations are declared closed for lack of evidence and suspicions but the grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel, decides to conduct an investigation by itself and beyond the law. Isabel will do everything to discover the truth about what happened that night but what begins as the search for a culprit will soon become a story of revenge.

Two tombs: who is in the cast

In the cast of the series we find a well -known face of the small screen: Alvaro Death, the so -called professor of the paper house but also Kiti Mánver (Mamacruz) and Hovik Keuchkerian (hole 2, robbery at Banco Central).

Two tombs: when it comes out on Netflix

Two tombs arrives on Netflix on August 29, 2025.

