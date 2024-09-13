Uglies: All the books in the saga that inspired the Netflix film

Uglies is the new dystopian film from Netflix that is poised to become one of the most popular titles of 2024. Aimed at a teen audience but with a story that can also interest a more adult audience, Uglies is a film that ranges between dystopia and science fiction and aims to make people reflect on the role of cosmetic surgery, beauty, and perfection. This film is based on a 2005 science fiction novel by American science fiction writer Scott Westerfeld and is the first book in a saga. But how many and which are all the books in this bestseller? Let’s find out together.

Uglies: What is it about?

In a futuristic world that requires cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally eagerly awaits her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, she embarks on a journey to save her that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down.

Uglies: all the books of the saga

The sci-fi saga “Uglies” by Scott Westerfeld on which the Netflix film is based is composed of five novels:

Uglies of 2005

Pretties of 2005

Specials of 2006

Extras from 2007

Bogus to Bubbly: An Insider’s Guide to the World of Uglies, 2008

