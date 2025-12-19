"Under Salt March"the new Sky series not to be missed in 2026: the trailer

Get ready because a series will arrive on Sky in 2026 ready to glue you to the screen. It is called “Under Salt March”, it is created, written and directed by Claire Oakley (Make Up) and with six episodes it will drag you into a compelling crime story full of surprises.

Produced by Little Door Productions in collaboration with Sky Studios, here’s everything to expect from “Under Salt March”.

Under Salt Marsh: the plot

The series opens with the arrival of an unprecedented storm from the sea. Jackie Ellis (Reilly), a former detective turned teacher, makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of an unsolved case from three years earlier, which cost her both her career and the trust of her family.

Forced to reunite with her estranged former law enforcement partner, Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to her foundations. Together, they will face a community haunted by secrets and broken by grief, before the coming storm erases the evidence forever.

Under Salt March: who’s in the (stellar) cast

The protagonists? Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Pride and Prejudice) as Jackie Ellis and Rafe Spall (Trying, Life of Pi) as Detective Eric Bull.

But there are also: Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Kimberley Nixon (Queenie) and Harry Lawtey (Industry).

The cast also includes Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, The Reckoning), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once, Foundation), Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary), Rhodri Meilir (Pren ar y Bryn, Craith) and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time).

Under Salt March: when it comes out

“Under Salt Marsch” will be released in 2026 exclusively on Sky and Now.