UNTAMED: Netflix’s new Mystery Thriller with Eric Bana, the trailer and when it comes out

Eric Bana (Hulk) is a special agent of the National Parks Service struggling with a murder, dark secrets and a past full of mysteries in the new Netflix series “UNTAMED”. It is a thriller with yellow implications set in the Yosemite National Park, the third largest National Park in California. But let’s find out everything we have to expect from this thriller.

Untamed: the plot

UNTAMED follows the vicissitudes of Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent of the National Parks Service who works to respect the law in the immense natural spaces. The investigation on a violent death Porta Turner clashing with the dark secrets inside the park and its own past.

UNTAMED: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Eric Bana (Hulk), the Cast of Untamed also includes Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Rosemaria Dewitt (Smile 2), Lily Santiago (La Brea), Wilson Bethel (Heart of Dixie) and William Smillie (Chicago Fire).

UNTAMED: When it comes out on Netflix

Untamed comes out on Netflix on July 17, 2025.

The trailer of UNTAMED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erwv1k-abzo