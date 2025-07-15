Upload 4: the release date and the plot of the last season of the TV series Sci-Fi Comedy unveiled

Almost two years after the release of last season, when we almost resigned ourselves to no longer have news nor – above all – new episodes, the release date of the fourth season of upload was announced, the TV series Prime Video that combines comedy, satire and science fiction by stageing a futuristic world where death has also been overcome by technology. In addition to the release date, and at the first images, first videos announced that Upload 4 will be the last season of the series, and this conclusion will be divided into four episodes. Here are all the information.

What Upload 4 is about

Upload is a science fiction comedy of the winner writer of an Emmy Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future in which holographic phones, autonomous driving vehicles, assistance through artificial intelligence and 3D printers for food are the norm. And, forget the death: you will be “loaded” in a virtual afterlife and you will enjoy all the comforts of a luxury resort. As long as you can afford it.

In the final event in four parts, a sentient artificial intelligence quickly transforms into something evil, threatening to sweep away LakeView (and the world!). In addition to greedy managers, persistent mysteries and love suffering in virtual and real reality, our characters are put to the test as never before. The only way to overcome all this and save humanity from extinction is to combine forces for the last time.

The cast of Upload 4

The series was created by Greg Daniels, who is also an executive producer together with Howard Klein and Maxwell Vivian. The protagonists of the series are: Robbie Amell in the role of Nathan, Andy at the role of Nora, Kevin Bigley in the role of Luke, Allegra Edwards in the role of Ingrid, Zainab Johnson in the role of Aleesha and Owen Daniels in the role of Ai Guy.

When Upload 4 comes out

Upload 4 will be made up of 4 episodes and will be released from the day on Monday 25 August on first videos around the world.