Ursula von der leyen: "We will propose sanctions against Israel"

“Europe is fighting. A struggle for a united and peace continent, for a free and independent Europe. A struggle for our values ​​and democracies”. So the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen opened his speech on the state of the Union in front of the European Parliament. The main challenges to Europe are at the center of today’s annual rite, September 10, just under a year after the start of his second term. Support for Ukraine, common defense and posture on what happens in Gaza, with the announcement on the proposal of sanctions to Israel.

“I have reflected for a long time whether to start this speech on the state of the Union with such a hard evaluation. After all, we Europeans are not used to – nor we feel comfortable – to speak in these terms. Because our union is basically a peace project. But the truth is that today’s world is ruthless”.

A speech that, as anticipated by the partial guidelines already widespread by the Commission and by newspapers including Bloomberg and political, focuses above all on the acceleration of European defense.

Six billion for the alliance on drones with Ukraine

The president of the Commission spoke of an unprecedented violation of Poland’s aerial space, by over ten drones “, expressing” full solidarity with Poland “.

“I can also announce that Europe will anticipate 6 billion euros from the G7 loan and will enter into an alliance on drones with Ukraine. Ukraine has ingenuity, what it needs now is the industrial scale. And together we can provide it: in order for Ukrainian to maintain its competitive advantage with Russia and Europe strengthens its own”, then announced.

“Build a wall of drones to monitor the eastern side”

“The eastern side of Europe protects the whole continent,” he continued. “For this reason, we must invest to support them, with surveillance of the eastern side. This implies Europe with independent strategic means. We must invest in spatial surveillance in real time, so that no movement of forces passes unnoticed. We must respond to the appeal of our Baltic friends and build this wall of drones”.

The Russian disorder antennas that send GPS in tilt in the European skies

“Europe will defend every centimeter of its territory. In every country that I have visited I have heard the same message: there is no time to lose. To the next European Council we will then present a clear roadmap to start new common defense projects, to set clear objectives for 2030 and to create a European defense semester”, he added.

“A stronger Europe is a guarantee for all of us. Because the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Western Balkans resides in our union”.

“We will suspend bilateral support in Israel”

Then the announcement on the sanctions against Israel: “What is happening in Gaza has shaken the consciences of all of us. I therefore want to start from a very clear message: the famine against man can never be used as a weapon of war. We must put an end to these atrocities”.

“What is happening is inadmissible and Europe must take on a guide role (…) but Europe must do more. Many Member States have moved independently.”

“We will suspend our bilateral support in Israel, without compromising the collaboration with civil society. We will propose penalties against extremist ministers and against violent settlers, as well as a partial suspension of the Association Agreement on commercial issues”, announced with Der Leyen.

“I am aware that it will be difficult to find the majority, I know that any action will be excessive for some and little for others. But we must all take our responsibilities: Parliament, Council and Commission”.

Von der Leyen has also announced the establishment of a group of Palestinian donors, which includes a tool for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Von der leyen: “The time of the two -states solution has come”

“I am a longtime friend of the Israeli people and I know how much the atrocious attacks on 7 October by the terrorists of Hamas have shaken the nation to its roots”, continued Von der Leyen, focusing on the Israeli hostages, “held prisoners from Hamas terrorists for over 700 days, from October 7th. They are 700 days of pain and suffering. Hamas, nor in the future because they are terrorists who want to destroy Israel.

“The goal of Europe – he underlines – has always been the same: a real security for Israel and a safe present and future for all the Palestinians. And this means that the hostages must be released. That there is free access to all humanitarian aid. And that there must be an immediate fire”.

In the long term, however, “the only realistic peace plan is that based on two states”, clarified the president of the Commission. “With a safe Israel, a valid Palestinian authority and the plague of Hamas removed. This is what Europe has always represented. And it is time to join and help achieve this goal”.

Poverty, cost of energy and nuclear: “It is time to say goodbye to Russian fossil fuels”

The president then focused on the increase in the cost of living for Europeans: “We urgently need a ambitious European strategy against poverty. We will present our plan to help eradicate poverty by 2050. It will be supported by a solid guarantee for childhood, to protect our children from poverty”.

“Energy bills are still a real source of anxiety for millions of Europeans,” he added. “And the costs are still structurally high for the industry. We know what prices have risen: the addiction to Russian fossil fuels. So it is time to get rid of polluting Russian fossil fuels”.

“We know what prices drop: the clean energy produced locally. We have to generate more local renewable energies, with nuclear power as a basic source,” he underlined. “But we must also modernize and invest urgently in our infrastructures”.

“We have identified eight critical bottlenecks in our energy infrastructure. From the Øresund Strait to the Sicily channel. Now we will work to remove these bottlenecks one by one. We will bring together governments and companies of public service to face all the outstanding issues. Because Europeans need energy at affordable prices right now”.

Usa Dazi: “Our agreement the best possible”

“Our commercial relationship with the United States is the most important,” admitted Von der Leyen, explaining that Europe exports every year in the United States goods for a value of over 500 billion euros.

“Millions of jobs depend on this. As president of the Commission, I will never endanger the work or sustenance of people. For this reason we have reached an agreement to maintain access to the market for our industries. And we have guaranteed Europe the best possible agreement. We have put our companies in a position of relative advantage. Some of our direct competitors must face much higher US tariffs. If we consider the exceptions we have obtained and the additional rates that others have in addition, we have the best agreement.