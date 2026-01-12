Us and The Great Ambition, the trailer of the documentary and when it comes out in streaming

Cinema, history, politics and even young people. A documentary about a film that somehow becomes a documentary about a generation. Us and The Great Ambitionthe film by Andrea Segre, arrives in streaming. Here’s everything you need to know.

The documentary traces the story of the film Berlinguer – The great ambition starting from its release in theaters, when it became everyone’s property and began to live through interaction with the public. The gaze of director Andrea Segre follows the path of the film among the spectators; a process made up of questions and reflections shared by the public, with a particular focus on the reactions of young people between the ages of twenty and thirty. From their interventions emerges an authentic need to understand the link between one’s life and political action, in a present marked by distance and disillusionment which however is counterbalanced by the growing desire to find new forms of collective participation.

And again. During the distribution in Italy of Berlinguer – The great ambition reads the synopsis, “many young people filled the theaters in an unexpected and significant way. We wanted to understand why and we stopped in different cities to talk to them, in cinemas, in universities and in places of civil and political commitment. We and the great ambition it is the result of this journey into the relationship between life and politics, between individual and society, between fear and dream in today’s generation of twenty and thirty year olds”.

The documentary film, he continues, “combining meetings and dialogues with backstage images and unpublished scenes from the film, is an opportunity to listen and reflect on a historical phase of great crisis of democratic participation, where it can be the lively, but also at times disillusioned, gaze of the youngest that offers an opportunity for re-elaboration, hope and courage. A portrait of a generation that we too often represent as indifferent, fragmented, confused, but which instead demonstrates in the film a social, political and existential intelligence which deeply involved us.”

Us and The Great Ambition, when it comes out

The film debuts on ZaLab View on January 12, 2026.