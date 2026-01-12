Us and The Great Ambition, the trailer of the documentary and when it comes out in streaming

Cinema, history, politics and even young people. A documentary about a film that somehow becomes a documentary about a generation. Us and The Great Ambitionthe film by Andrea Segre, arrives in streaming. Here’s everything you need to know.
The documentary traces the story of the film Berlinguer – The great ambition starting from its release in theaters, when it became everyone’s property and began to live through interaction with the public. The gaze of director Andrea Segre follows the path of the film among the spectators; a process made up of questions and reflections shared by the public, with a particular focus on the reactions of young people between the ages of twenty and thirty. From their interventions emerges an authentic need to understand the link between one’s life and political action, in a present marked by distance and disillusionment which however is counterbalanced by the growing desire to find new forms of collective participation.
The film debuts on ZaLab View on January 12, 2026.