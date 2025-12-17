Vodafone down throughout Italy, network problems also for Fastweb and I have. Mobile: what’s happening

Give her 10.30am of today 17 December 2025 the operator Vodafone is experiencing a downturn in Italy: according to the portal Downdetectorthere are currently over 1100 reports from users reporting the absence of signal or problems accessing the Internet from both landlines and mobile networks, with a maximum of over 1500 reports recorded around 11.30am. The problem therefore appears to be gradually returning.

Reports of malfunctions on the Fastweb network. Source: Downdetector



There are also numerous reports for Fastweb – “relative” company Vodafone – albeit with a much lower number of reports (currently around 470) and I have.Mobilewhich always reports to the red operator, with around 150 reports.

According to a statement released by Vodafone itself,

There is a temporary outage caused by two faults in the Fibercop network in the Rimini and Forlì areas, causing inconvenience for fixed and mobile network customers. Technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize to the customers involved and will promptly update on the progress of the work.

Indeed, a large number of reports come from the areas of Rimini and Forlì, but also other cities in Romagna and Emilia such as Cesena, Ravenna, Faenza, Bologna and Modena. However, disruptions have also been reported in the rest of Italy, especially in the larger cities.