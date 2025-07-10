Von der Leyen launches the European fund for Ukraine. Zelensky: "200 10 billion agreements ready"

Four billion euros in 2025. This is the rich sum that the European Union will give to Ukraine only for this year. A sum aimed at the reconstruction and resumption of the country devastated by the Bombs of the Russian Vladimir Putin which is – among other things – at the center of the conference on the resumption of Ukraine in Rome, scheduled for today and tomorrow. To say it was the same president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived in Italy for the international meeting despite the motion of no confidence, passed today at the European Parliament.

“A package that will unlock 10 billion euros for investments”

The number one of the commission in front of an audience of state and government leaders, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, launched the European Fund for Ukraine. “The guarantees and subsidies that we are signing today will allow to unlock over 10 billion euros of investments in favor of reconstruction. We will also guarantee that Ukraine continues to benefit from support until 2028 and beyond, when the new European budget will enter into force,” said Von der Leyen, claiming the role of the EU of the major and main donor of Ukraine.

“From the vast on vast scale, Europe has been and is the main donor of Ukraine, with a support of almost 165 billion euros. Only this year we will cover 84 percent of the necessary external loan,” said Von der Leyen. The President of the Commission explained that there will be a payment of 1 billion euros in macro -financing and a payment of over 3 billion euros by way of the Ukrainian fund.

How the European Fund for Ukraine will work

The president then presented a new package of agreements of 2.3 billion euros with international and bilateral public financial institutions in support of the resumption and reconstruction of Ukraine. The new package includes 1.8 billion euros in guarantees on loans and 580 million euros in subsidies. It is expected that it will mobilize up to 10 billion euros of investments in Ukraine.

In addition, while maintaining the commitment made to the Conference on the resumption of Ukraine last year in Berlin, President Von der Leyen has announced, in an approach to Team Europe, the creation of the largest shareholder in Ukraine: a new European flag for the reconstruction of Ukraine, supported by the European Commission – through the European investment bank – from France, Germany, Italy and Poland. “With an initial capital of 220 million euros, the Fund aims to mobilize 500 million euros by 2026, with additional rates of funds provided as the safety conditions will improve. The flagship fund will promote the development of a private equity ecosystem in Ukraine, attracting new capital and maximizing synergies with existing market operators”, explained the EU Commission.

“This will start investments in the energy, transport, essential raw materials and duplicate raw materials. We are literally investing in the future of Ukraine, using public funds to attract private investments on a large scale and help to reconstruct the country”, specified the leader of the European executive. “For millions of Ukrainians – soldiers, teachers, doctors, farmers, Ukrainians of every social background – the future has two flags: the flag of Ukraine and that of Europe”, he concluded.

Zelensky: “Thanks to Italy and Meloni”

The words of Von der Leyen followed the intervention of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Rome to take part in the Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine. “I have to thank Italy, thank you very much to Giorgia Meloni and the whole team. There are about 500 companies, perhaps even more, represented here in Rome in this conference this morning. And about 200 agreements are now ready to be signed. The total value is about 10 billion euros. All this must be implemented as soon as possible”, is the hope of the leader of Kiev.