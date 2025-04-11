Vulc – The essence of a bond: Geopop’s first documentary arrives on the big screen

Geopop landed in the cinema by presenting a national preview Vulc – The essence of a linkan independent documentary made possible thanks to the project Culture mission and to the support of the community of Patron. A journey between science and humanity that leads to the discovery of the main ones Italian active volcanoestelling not only the geological characteristics, but above all the profound and often visceral bond between man and these giants of nature. The projections will take place in the month of May In 3 Italian cities Milan, Catania And Naples. Tickets will be Free for everyone and the patron will have the opportunity to Book them in advance from11 to 21 April by registering with the email used at the time of subscribing to the subscription. From the April 22nd Tickets will be available for everyone.

Vulc – The essence of a link

Vulc – The essence of a link It is an independent documentary created by Geopop thanks to the Mission Culture and Community project of Mecenati. A journey that will guide to discovering the main Italian active volcanoes, telling the scientific aspectsbut even more anthropological.

Campi Flegrei, Stromboli, Etna, Vesuvius. Four volcanoes, four souls: the invisible, loneliness, life, icon. They were studied, explored and it was chosen to tell them through the stories and images of those who live them every day, simply by observing them from afar or living on their slopes. Vulc offers a clear image of the impelling and majesty of nature that surrounds us seen from another perspective, going beyond the rhetoric made of explosions and unbelief lava, and enhancing the essence of the volcano.

Previews in the cinema, dates places and times

The projections of Vulc – The essence of a link will take place in the cinemas of 3 cities of Italy:

Milan May 15th at 19.00 at the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema

at 19.00 at the Catania May 19th at 19.00 at the Cinema Eplanet Ariston

at 19.00 at the Naples 23 Mayat 19.00 at the Modern cinema

At the end of the projection, Andrea Moccia He will be in the room to answer the questions and curiosities of the public.

How to take free tickets if you are patron

To thank the precious support of patrons, Geopop offers them an exclusive opportunity: from11 to 21 Aprilit will be possible to book tickets in advance of all the others. To take advantage of this special pre -emptionjust register using the email address associated with your subscription. The Geopop editorial staff will carefully verify the email addresses inserted, therefore the Not Patron not to proceed with the reservation. Reservations are to be understood by individuals. If there were particular needs, such as the participation of accompanied minors or people with disabilities, it is possible to contact the editorial staff in order to better organize the reception.

How to take free tickets if you are not patrons

Starting from April 22, even those who they are not patrons they will have the opportunity to secure a free ticket for the preview of Vulc. The details on the methods of purchase for this public band will be communicated soon, offering everyone the opportunity to discover this independent documentary born thanks to the support of the Geopop community.