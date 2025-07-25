Walking the children: so Israel's dirty war is a gift to terrorists

Culture

Walking the children: so Israel’s dirty war is a gift to terrorists

Walking the children: so Israel’s dirty war is a gift to terrorists

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Walking the children: so Israel’s dirty war is a gift to terrorists
Von der leyen will see the US president, Trump: "Possibility of 50% to reach the agreement on the duties"
Raoul Bova and the eyes "splitting"Mara Venier Furious and the other gossip to read on the weekend