Walking the children: so Israel’s dirty war is a gift to terrorists





An adrift democracy like Israel, with its necessary popular participation in consent and consolidated relationships with our democracies, is using hunger as a weapon of war. An unscrupulous weapon that has been affecting Palestinian children for days. According to doctors without borders, the small deaths from malnutrition rose from 52 to 80 in three months and were avoidable deaths.

It is true that the latter war began the Palestinians of Hamas on October 7, 2023 with the cold -blooded massacre of over a thousand Israelis, including civilians, women and infants: affected by the gusts of the assault rifles or dismembered with daggers. It is true that Hamas’ terrorists continue to hold a few dozen Israeli hostages, living and dead. It is true that the Hamas operating centers had been camouflaged in hospitals and under numerous buildings. But if the bombing of civilians is a war crime, push a people to death from hunger, let the children suffer and starve, chasing them from their land as live or deaths and tolerating all this by performing the higher orders is a crime against humanity.

Ethnic cleaning tests to clear Gaza

It is the further proof that the one started by the far -right Israeli government against the Palestinians of Gaza is an ethnic cleaning. And for those who cannot move away from their neighborhoods (photo below) or do not survive the queues for the distribution of little food, the mass death remains: that is, the genocide, that word taboo of which the Israelis have self -proclaimed – wrongly – exclusive witnesses of history. Testimony that today the vast majority of Israel, starting with his religious fanatics in black shirt in government, is so obscenely trampling.

Faced with peoples in permanent war, such as Israelis and Palestinians, the world community has repeatedly been able to apply international law to military employment and the disarmament of the parties in conflict. So much to arrive at agreements – temporary or permanent – of peace. We did it in Lebanon, Namibia, Mozambique, Kosovo, to mention some of the operations. Only with Israel it is not, it has not been and will never be possible. Because Israel would oppose with all his arsenal.

As long as there is Hamas there is hope (for Nataniahu)

Today, on the contrary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netaniahu is the road to weapons flattened by Washington in Tehran. The United States, with the blind support of Donald Trump who jokes on Gaza’s ethnic cleaning. Iran with the destruction and loss of its missile response skills. A position of advantage, supported by many Arab governments after the so -called Abraham agreements, which Israel is exploiting beyond the limit of the human.

Money in Hamas, fight against moderate: the 7 errors of Israel – by Fabrizio Gatti

So as to return credibility and power to dialogue to Hamas terrorists. Which was then the unscrupulous goal of Nataniahu before 7 October 2023: because as long as Hamas exists in Palestine, no Israeli would have ever accepted, nor will he accept the birth of a Palestinian state. The only true tangible result of the strategic idiocy of the premier of Tel Aviv and the religious leaders that surround him is precisely this: Hamas’ survival.

The protest: boycott Israeli products

All that remains is to hope for the healthy and human part of the two peoples, Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Muslims, represented by people who believe in coexistence, such as dads Rami Elhanan and Bassam Aramin, protagonists of the book Aiperogon by Colum McCann. All that remains is to count on the peaceful uprising of the Israeli minority that continues to show without being able to change the story (photo below) by a comma. And for our part, all that remains is to engage in the economic boycott of all the products that represent Israel. Not of its citizens: it would be equally shameful and dangerous to take it out with individual people. The products are enough.

Forty years ago the free world had brought to success a similar campaign against the South African racist regime. The boycott in trade, in sport, in banks was the beginning of its end. Waiting for Israel and Palestine to grow their Nelson Mandela, we cannot do anything else against the bloody apartheid that divides Israelis and Palestinians. We only have these small steps.

Thus the victims are the executioners today

Mandela employed 32 years, from her arrest in 1962, to have democracy in South Africa accepted with the first free elections. Ytzhak Rabin 44 years old, from the foundation of the state of Israel, to make Israelians and Palestinians digest the peace agreements of 1992. Exactly three years before Yigal Amir, a far -right Jewish Jewish, killed him and the dream of coexistence. “The way of peace is preferable to the way of the war. One tells you that was a soldier for 27 years”, were the words of Prime Minister Rabin shortly before being murdered.

The numbers of hunger in the Gaza Strip

Among the faces of the terrorists of Hamas who continue to hold dozens of Israeli hostages, and the members of the Israeli government in the hands of the religious right, who is hungry the entire population after having massacred tens of thousands of civilians, no difference can be seen anymore. The victims, as in the worst prophecies, have in turn became executioners. And of the worst species: the killers who stabbed the children and their Israeli accomplices who today hungry other children.

Read the other opinions on uisjournal.com