"War" It is the new Sky Legal Thriller with Dominic West and Sienna Miller (from the creator of Lupine)

“Two of London’s greatest law firms face each other in the case of the century in a world made of love, scandals, betrayals and ambition where to win is everything”. This is how the new Sky and HBO “War” series presents itself starring Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) in the role of the technological magnate Morgan Henderson and Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, American Sniper) in the role of his ex -wife, the star of international cinema Carla Duval. The Creator? It is the same behind the successes of Netflix and “hijack” of Appletv+, George Kay’s “hijack” while behind the camera there is Ben Taylor (sex education). This legal drama is ready to tell theElite of the London judicial world and excite the public with a story already thought of (and ordered) for two seasons.

The story starts from a scandalous divorce that will trigger shock waves in the halls of the boards of directors, in the bedrooms and in the courtrooms. But we enter more detail.

“War”: the plot

The series follows two of the most prestigious rival law firms in London – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – engaged in what is called the divorce of the century. Both sides are certain of winning. But while the case degenera and the alliances are encouraged, the reputations are questioned and everyone plays to win. This is only the beginning: the explosive case of the first season is only the first chapter of an anthology of first page legal battles.

“War”: who is in the cast

The cast is also added Phoebe Fox (The Great, Task) in the role of Serena Byrne and James Mcardle (Playing Nice, murder in Easttown) in that of Nicholas Taylor, companions in life and work at the Taylor & Byrne studio; Nina Sossyya (Screw, Baby Reindeer) as “his majesty” Beatrice “Queen Bea” Ubosi and Pip Torns (succession, The Crown) such as St John Smallwood, their counterparties and bitter rivals at the Cathcarts studio studio; And Archie Reneaux (Alien: Romulus, Upgraded) in the role of the ambitious lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren.

“War”: when it comes out

The series will exclusively go on Sky and streaming only on Now in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Italy, and on Sky and Wow in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It will go to HBO and Hbo Max in the United States, as well as on HBO Max in Australia.