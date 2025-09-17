Wayward – Ribelli: Netflix’s new crime thriller series, plot and when it comes out

Netflix is ​​ready to surprise the audience with “Wayward – Ribelli”, thriller miniseries with many attractive elements: it is worth the presence of an actress with the caliber of Collette for all. Mystery, psychological tension and reflections on the fragility of adolescence at the basis of a project created by the actress and comic Mae Martin, already appreciated for the comedy “Feel Good”. A gloomy and disturbing journey in the secrets of a small apparently quiet community: welcome to Tall Pines.

Wayward – Ribelli: the plot

Alex Dempsey is a policeman from Detroit who moves with his pregnant wife Laura to the town of Tall Pines, Virginia, where everything seems already written by the charismatic and left character of Evelyn Wade. The latter manages a controversial academy for “problematic boys”, who behind the educational facade hides coercive practices, cruel rules and a control system that transforms young people into prisoners. Things change when two teenagers, Abbie and Leila, try to escape from the institute. Their story is intertwined with that of Alex, who begins to investigate the methods of Evelyn and the mysteries rooted in the community. Soon, however, the investigation becomes personal, and the more the agent approaches the truth, the more shadows linked to the past of his wife emerge and a network of secrets that the town protects with obstinacy.

The series was born with the temporary title “Tall Pines”, and represents one of the first original projects commissioned by Netflix Canada. Mae Martin, in addition to creating history, is also co-showrunner next to Ryan Scott (“Servant”, “Fear the Walking Dead”). The producers include objective fiction and medium sphers.

Wayward – Ribelli: the cast

The miniseries boasts a cast of sure interest:

Mae Martin plays the male role of Alex Dempsey, policeman looking for a new beginning

Toni Collette interprets Evelyn Wade, director of the Academy, a magnetic but disturbing figure

Sarah Gadon is Laura Redman, Alex’s wife and with a past linked to the institute

Sydney Topliffe and Alyvia Alyn Lind are Abbie and Leila, two young people determined to rebel against the system

Brandon Jay McLaren, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Joshua Close, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe and Byron Mann are also part of the cast.

Wayward – Ribelli: when it comes out on Netflix

“Wayward – Ribelli” is an eight -episode miniseries, shot in Toronto between July and October 2024. The global release on Netflix is ​​set for September 25, 2025.

Wayward – Ribelli: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdqh1ul9m_qundefined