We are at the peak of the Northern Taurids meteor shower: how and when to observe meteors in the sky

Composite image of a meteor shower.



These days, looking up at the sky, if you see a “shooting star” you know that it is a meteor which belongs to the meteor shower from the Northern Taurids. The peak of this shower, which can reach 5 meteors per hour, theoretically falls during the night between November 11th and 12thbut according to theAmerican Meteor Society this year the real peak seems to have occurred a few days ago, the November 9th. However, there is no need to despair because the rate of meteors it is maintained high both a few days before and after the peak date. To observe this swarm, just turn your gaze inside eastbound starting at 8pmwhen the constellation of Taurusthe celestial direction from which the meteors appear to come, will become quite high in the sky. The best observation moment will last until 11pmsince it is precisely at that time that the Moon will make its appearance in the east, significantly increasing the brightness of the sky background.

What time and where to observe November meteors

Although the actual peak this year was at 1pm on November 9, the North Taurids meteor rate will remain at peak levels (around 5 per hour) for several days. As the name suggests, the Northern Taurids appear to come from the direction of constellation of Taurusnear the cluster of Pleiades. On the night between 11 and 12 November, the constellation will arise in the direction east/northeast coinciding with the setting of the Sun at 5pm about. You will therefore have to wait at least a few hours 8pm to ensure that the constellation of Taurus becomes high enough in the sky and that the sky is dark enough.

From that time, the meteors will come from near the Pleiades in east direction about 30° above the horizon. The moment of best visibility will occur between 8pm and 11pm in an east/south-east directionnot because the constellation sets, but rather because of theabsence of the Moon (illuminated at 60%). In fact, the latter will rise at 11pm in an east/northeast direction, causing a significant increase in the brightness of the sky, which will make spotting the meteors more difficult.

Sky chart obtained with the Stellarium software showing the position of the constellation Taurus at 11pm on November 11th. The Northern Taurid radiant is located near the Pleiades and is represented by the blue ribbon in the top center of the image. Credits: Stellarium.



What are the Northern Taurids

The Northern Taurids form together with the Southern one the Taurid meteor shower. In fact, it is believed that these two swarms are not of different origins, but rather part of the same debris cloud, generated by the comet Enckewhich due to the gravitational forces of Jupiter has been spreading throughout the Solar System. Earth passes through the Northern Taurids debris cloud between October 13th and December 2nd this year, with the peak scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. The Northern Taurids are part of the class of minor class II meteor showers because of theirs low rate of meteors and of low speed with which the debris falls into the atmosphere (approx 100,800 km/h). Only when the size of the fragments exceeds that of a small stone can meteors transform into racing cars and generate a luminosity comparable to the full Moon.