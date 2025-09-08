We cannot exalt ourselves for a quarter and sixth place





There was a time when Monza was the temple of speed, the place where Ferrari was transformed from a team into national religion. But from Monza the Ferrari comes out like a tired, lost and unprepared shadow, careful more to survive the humiliation than to fight for glory. All this despite a confidence, a little illusory, of a people of 150 thousand people ready to set off and on a mission, in the hope of a twist that gives a sense to the entire world.

Last year, with Leclerc’s victory, it had also gone well. But you can’t always have dinner with leftovers.

In Monza the illusion ends off the track

The performance of the weekend of the GP of Italy 2025 was yet another chapter of a season that looks more and more to a slow, constant technical and strategic suicide. A team that gropes in the dark, with two demoralized pilots and a team principal that seems to repeat motivated phrases with the conviction of a switchboard operator. Feeling at the end of the race “in Solid Performance” the fourth place of Leclerc and the sixth of Hamilton is precisely what we had defined a gigantic supercazzola a few days ago. To say that you can settle for having arrived four seconds behind McLaren is not appropriate. And it doesn’t even seem very serious.

Lewis Hamilton brought a worldwide fame to Ferrari, seven titles, and the hope of a change of pace. And infinite marketing potential: so much so that Ferraris sell themselves better than before. But the sports budget is disastrous: an apparently unmanageable machine, weighted and unable to maintain a competitive step for more than ten consecutive laps.

Compared to the Dutch defeat, even it went better in Monza: if only the two machines have not finished off the track in a grotesque way, adding the damage to the mockery. A quarter and sixth place: for someone the glass will also be half full. But the real balance is that the two Ferraris have always remained outside a competition to which from the beginning it was understood that they could never have aspired. And this is the case since the beginning of the season.

The justifications of Vasseur

Fred Vasseur tried to throw smoke in the eyes speaking of “errors in the execution” rather than technical limits. But when every weekend turns into a running race, something does not come back. The team arrives unprepared, tries apparently unprocessed assets, changes strategy every two hours and hopes that it will rain to mix the cards. It is not a technical plan. It is a Russian roulette.

Even in Monza, Ferrari tried to push strong, to earn at least at the beginning something in the hope of exploiting some error of others and finding himself at least on the podium, just to give meaning to the frantic race of tens of thousands of people under the award -winning stamp. But it wasn’t enough. When the tires began to show the limit, Ferrari was only able to settle. And it was already a dignified result to keep the Mercedes behind.

The gap with the competition is embarrassing

The numbers do not lie. With the same fuel, in qualifying, Ferrari is behind McLaren and Mercedes of three tenths, and behind Red Bull of at least half a second. In the race, the degradation tires brings this detachment to over a second on the tour after half Stint. The Mercedes brace in Zandvoort was a sentence: they grow, the Ferrari implodes. From Monza some factors change but not the final product of a car that more than that is not able to do. Not even with one of the best pilots in the history of the World Cup and with a Leclerc that is now a veteran who should know the mechanisms and roads for a improvement that now seems to be impossible.

A stable that no longer believes in itself

Ferrari stopped being a team fighting. It is a group that survives. The pilots ask for clarity but get uncertainty. The engineers seem in an eternal state of beta test. The mechanics are under constant pressure. And the strategic department continues to ring coarse errors that recall more a half -ranking team than a former symbol of Formula 1.

The most serious thing, however, is the atmosphere. From Monza the clear feeling that Leclerc and the team has crossed something has leaked. It is not just about results: it is the trust that has dissolved. When a diverse pilot says he “not understanding what is happening to the car”, it means that something has broken. When Hamilton, seven times world champion, is said to be “confused by the management of tires”, then project 2026 also begins to tremble.

The industrial theater: a tired alibi

Vasseur as a large storyteller tries to divert attention by talking about corporate strategies, future plans, synergies with mans and new hybrid technologies. But all this, today, sounds like yet another fig leaf. Because if you cannot send a single -seater on the track that keeps the tires for 20 laps, and that pushes continuously by holding the comparison with the best, the fourth place remains ‘Solid …’ the best possible result,

Instead, the response of Monza’s public is impressive: from record. Many banners, some of which in truth most melancholy than proud. The sense of frustration also in the people of the Cavallino is palpable. And who knows Formula 1 know that a team that presents themselves to their Grand Prix with the only hope of “not disfiguring too much” is a team that perhaps has already finished before even starting.

What to wish from here at the end of the championship? To keep on the podium of the manufacturers at least: perhaps on the sound of quarter seats. At the moment Ferrari is second, with twenty points to defend on the Mercedes and 41 ahead of the Red Bull which is showing domineering signs of redemption under the guidance of Laurent Mekies who in four races has conquered the first victory, a second and fourth place running practically with one car. More and better than the two Ferraris put together.