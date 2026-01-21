We don’t need words: the new Netflix film with Sarah Toscano, plot and when it comes out

She is one of the young protagonists of the Italian music scene and is also about to debut in the world of acting. Let’s talk about Sarah Toscano who becomes an actress in the new Netflix film “We don’t need words” arriving on the streaming platform in 2026. Alongside her, the talent of Serena Rossi.

Based on the film “La famille Belier”, “Non ham liberi di parole” is a remake directed by Luca Ribuoli, written by him together with Cristiana Farina and produced by Our Films and PiperFilm in collaboration with Circle One.

But let’s find out what the film is about, who is in the cast and when it debuts on Netflix.

“We don’t need words”: the plot

Unlike her parents, who were deaf from birth, the teenager Eletta (Sarah Toscano) not only hears, but discovers she has an extraordinary voice. When her singing teacher (Serena Rossi) pushes her to take part in an audition for a prestigious music school, the dream comes true, but at a price: leaving her family behind, who live in a world without sounds, of which she is the only spokesperson.

“We don’t need words”: the cast

The cast of the film is made up of: Sarah Toscano, Alessandro Parigi, Emilio Insolera, Carola Insolera, Antonio Iorillo, Asia Corvino with the participation of Serena Rossi.

“We don’t need words”: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “We Don’t Need Words” arrives on Netflix in spring 2026.

“We don’t need words”: the first images