We follow politics (also) with a scroll





Politics has not disappeared from our daily lives but has changed its specific weight: it has become lighter, quicker, more intermittent. It no longer occupies, as it once did, a recognizable space of the day, but is distributed along the edges of a continuous time, within compressed spaces that increasingly characterize our experience.

Infographic: how Italians follow politics

How we get informed today

If for the boomer generation finding out about politics meant leafing through a newspaper or tuning in to a television channel, today the gesture that best describes this change is that of shaking. Not because scrolling is synonymous with distraction, but because it represents a different way of searching for news. Browsing implied a sequence, an order, a training schedule. Shaking, on the other hand, focuses attention in short, repeated, intentional units. It is a gesture that accompanies the day and that allows you to return to the information several times, even if for shorter periods.

Politics today is followed no less consciously. It is followed differently. It no longer occupies a separate and dedicated space, but is part of a continuous information flow, in which attention is selective, oriented, often targeted. It is not a background presence, but a distributed presence.

It is important to clarify this: the political information we are talking about is not that passively intercepted by leaving a television on or listening distractedly to a radio. The data measures voluntary and conscious information, the time that people say they have chosen to dedicate to politics. It is precisely this time, chosen and intentional, that has progressively reduced.

It’s not that politics is discarded when it cries out for attention. It’s that the focus itself has changed. Politics has been remodeled to fit within shorter timescales, within forms of information consumption that favor speed over duration. And by doing this it changes language, format, position.

Today, about half of adults search for political content. A share about five points lower than twenty years ago. But the most notable change isn’t so much access as it is time spent. Over the years, a slow and continuous adaptation has occurred which has progressively compressed the duration of political information.









Spot





How much we know

69% of those who get information today do not spend more than fifteen minutes a day; 20% dedicate between fifteen and thirty minutes; only 11% exceed half an hour. On the average day, the time consciously dedicated to politics does not go beyond fifteen minutes, compared to nineteen twenty years ago. It is as if politics had remained present, but compressed: forced to coexist within increasingly restricted spaces, continually negotiated with other dimensions of daily life.

This change does not only concern information, but also directly affects the way in which we participate in democratic life.

It is in this context that the figure of the intermittent voter takes shape, increasingly central to the dynamics of contemporary participation. A voter profoundly different from that of the past. Before, the voter tended to be stable: stable in going to vote, stable in the political field of reference, often stable also in the choice of vote. Today this stability is no longer a given.

The intermittent voter is not necessarily disinterested. In most cases he is not a citizen who has abandoned politics. He is someone who sometimes votes and sometimes doesn’t, who decides to participate only when he finds sufficiently strong, recognisable, immediate reasons. Abstention does not always arise from refusal, but from weak, fragile motivations that struggle to find space in a daily schedule in which time is scarce and attention is contested.

In this context, politics must compete not only with other issues, but with other life priorities. And when the motivations fail to emerge, when they do not find the necessary time to settle, participation stops. Not permanently, but temporarily.

On the other hand, ours is the time of weak ties and provisional consensus. Memberships are less rigid, political identities less stable, loyalties more fragile. Consent is not inherited: it is granted. And often only for a stretch of the road. Even voting becomes a reversible decision, negotiated from time to time, rather than the expression of lasting belonging.

This does not mean that democracy is more fragile in an absolute sense, but that it has become more demanding. It requires a continuous ability to build meaning, to make the political proposal relevant within short times, within compressed languages, within forms of intentional but discontinuous attention.

The web as a fundamental space

The change in information channels fully reflects this transformation. Television remains central, but it is no longer exclusive. The web has become a fundamental space for access to politics, an environment in which information is rapid, personalized, often fragmented, but not without intentionality. Here politics circulates in the form of segments: a sentence, a face, a conflict. More than a long speech, a sequence of access points.

Yet, in this accelerated scenario, something resists. Politics lives on in everyday conversations. Talking with friends, relatives, colleagues remains one of the main ways through which people re-elaborate what they have seen and read. It is there that information transforms into interpretation, that fragmentation tries to recompose, even if only partially.

All this does not tell of an apathetic society, but of a society subjected to strong temporal pressure, in which politics must find space in a time that is no longer that of continuous duration, but that of compressed and repeated attention. It would be wrong to read it as a crisis of interest. It is, rather, a profound transformation of the relationship between time, information and participation.

The real question, then, is whether, in the time that remains, politics is still able to build motivations strong enough to emerge from the information flow in which we are immersed. Because a democracy can coexist with weaker ties and a more provisional consensus. But it cannot do without citizens who, even in a short time, are able to stop and understand.