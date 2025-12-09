We met the MasterChef judges: "New tests and a 90 year old among the competitors"

New tests, a green mystery box against waste, trips in Italy and abroad but also a competitor over ninety years old. There are many new features in the fifteenth edition of MasterChef, which returns to Sky Uno and streaming NOW on 11 December.

“MasterChef has entered the heart of adolescence”, underlined the judges during the press conference in Milan. An important milestone for a program that confirms itself as an undisputed success on the small screen.

The secret? This was revealed by the three judges, the starred chefs Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli who return to lead the talent show for aspiring chefs: “It is a program for the whole family, it talks about food which is a universal theme, the stories of the contestants involve and excite and then it is a compelling and at the same time educational show”.

In the first two episodes, broadcast this Thursday at 9.15pm, there will be Live Cookings which will see the aspiring members of the class face the first selection. How do you move to the next phase? By cooking a presentation dish and thus making your idea of ​​cooking, your technique and your personality known.

The time available? 45 minutes behind the scenes and 5 in front of the judges for the final touch.

Plus, this year, you can play “All In”. Whoever chooses this option, that is to aim for three yeses with a single dish, must obtain the consent of all the judges at the end of the test otherwise he or she goes home.

Those who don’t want to risk can allow themselves to receive a “no” and take the gray apron that will take them to a new selection phase.