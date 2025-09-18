We needed Iacchetti





To know before Enzo Iacchetti would have been enough to take almost two years of sterile polarization around Gaza on the shoulder, breaking down any exploitation, going beyond any position – political or ideological – dictated by a sense of belonging that in front of a similar massacre should not exist, we would have spared so much smoke. And also unnecessary controversy from bar often masked by activism.

His outburst against Eyal Mizrhai a “is always Cartabianca”, is in fact worth more than every Palestinian brooch sported on jackets and clothes designed to the photocall of the red carpet on duty, more than one buddy in favor of smartphones on stage during a concert, flash mobs and social reposit of slogan pro pal, useful more to take sides – to judge that it is done on the right side. In short, the “What you said Str ***”, screamed at the President of the Federation of Friends of Israel who gave him the “fascist” because he did not accept a contradictory in front of a conclaimed humanitarian catastrophe, was certainly more incisive than the viral – and now already forgotten – “All Eyes on Rafah”. Not for the dirty word, not even for the fiery tones that on TV are always so good for the share, but for the frankness of the intervention, capable of awakening even the most dormant consciences and those kept voluntarily silenced, because the attack in Gaza “is leftist”.

There are no death on the right or left

Iacchetti, with his angry outburst and so on his belly, brought everyone back to reality, banging courageously in front of the cameras, in the early evening, a truth that goes beyond the jackets. The almost seventy thousand deaths of Gaza, including nineteen thousand children – not fifty thousand, of which Hamas’ half guerrillas, as Mizrhai claimed by impunity by the conductor to define the term child – belong to everyone’s conscience, such as the 2 million displaced people, without access to food, water and medicines.

There are no victim or left victims, but vines, even very young, broken in the name of a war on terrorism that evidently escaped hands. This must hit everyone. And the pissed off of Iacchetti, to everyone’s heart, got there. Although almost two years later.

The ‘Bipartisan’ sentence

The applause ‘bipartisan’ make hope. Or rather, those who had not arrived so far make hope (and will rightly irritate the pros of the first hour). For the first time such a firm and severe condemnation towards Israel has all agreed. Or almost.

Obviously after all the politicization of this immense tragedy, a free man was used to remember the importance of being human before even if lined up.