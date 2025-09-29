We stayed at the presentation of the Sky 2025/2026 schedules: from Chanel Totti to Love Bugs

Last September 24 at the San Babilia Theater in Milan, at the presentation of the new Sky schedules of the 2025/2026 season where we met all the protagonists of the Sky shows most loved by the public but also the new faces that will debut in the future titles coming soon on Sky.

What should we expect from this new television season? Great quality, originality and stories ready to make a difference.

In addition, the first competitors of the new edition of Beijing Express have been announced, the new original Sky series but also much more.

Don’t miss the video story of all the best coming to Sky, Now and TV8 in 2025 and 2026.

Sky Palinsesty: all the news coming in detail