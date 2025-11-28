We unboxed Geopop games, which make science fun for everyone

Geopop was born with a simple idea: make science pop, fun, accessible and understandable for everyone, without age or skill barriers.

The best way to learn science is by having fun, and it is precisely for this reason that we came to collaborate with Clementoniwhich has always been a symbol of educational games: together we have transformed our contents into concrete experiences, to be touched with your hands, to be played with as a family or, why not, even in class.

Clementoni’s Geopop games are the meeting point between dissemination and entertainment: tools designed to raise questions and discover that learning can truly be the most fun thing of all. In this video we unbox the games and explain how our idea of ​​culture “for everyone and within everyone’s reach” comes to life on the gaming table.