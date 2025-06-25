Weak "The Cesaroni". But does it really make sense to return in this way?

“I Cesaroni” here. But does it really make sense to return in this way?





The television series follow the spirit and fashions of the times. The desires and passions of the people or, much more simply, are connected with the present. Those who work generally enjoy one or more followed who, however, must be made at a short distance, without leaving fans too waiting.

The reason? Soon explained: the spectators are easily bored and, above all, are of short memory. They devour what is on the table and, if they do not find the favorite dish, be sure that they will sling up on something else. Here then to wait many years between one chapter and another is strongly not recommended. The risk is to interrupt the flow and to restart it when it is now late.

Then there are the reunion, who try to travel another way, that of nostalgia. And it is on this button that evidently will press the seventh season of “I Cesaroni”.

Eleven years later, what remains?

The reappearance will take place eleven years after one last time that, in addition to having collected disappointing listening, he had already married a large restyling on the cast front, with new entrances and illustrious abandonments. And it was precisely this line that irrew the loyal, considering the disappearances of pillars such as Elena Sofia Ricci, Alessandra Mastronardi and Max Tortora.

The return announced, therefore, seemed to provide the opportunity for a repatriation, a final greeting that enveloped those who, since that September 7, 2006, had linked to the events of the enlarged family of Garbatella.

On the contrary, neither Ricci nor Mastronardi, nor Tortora will be, as well as Antonello Fassari, who passed away last April. Not to mention the absence of Micol Olivieri, who with his Alice had generated plots that, in fact, will be suffocated.

On the other hand, the new-entries will abound: Lucia Ocone, Ricky Memphis, Marta Filippi. Figures who will generate unpublished stories, inevitably creating a disconnected vein with the past. In short, it will be like being faced with a brand new fiction.

Unfortunately, however, “I Cesaroni” is a brand that squeezes the eye exclusively (or almost) to those who already followed the series. It is unlikely that it can intercept other audiences, while the concrete danger is that to escape it is those who no longer identify with that project.

According to the trailer transmitted to preview, the perception is that these “Cesaroni” miss the heart. Observe the images and you come across a hybrid that is not what fans invoked and not even what a new audience could ‘taste’.

Claudio Amendola: the words against the historical protagonists

There is also another question at stake, far from marginal: the end of idyll. The words that Claudio Amendola reserved for the historical protagonists in the presentation press conference have certified a tension and a veiled resentment in clear contrast with the idea of ​​repatriated. “Open doors? For those who carry, who does not bring, I start too,” he sentenced the actor. “They decided that this series no longer satisfied them, that their roles were saturated. We are happy with those who were there and it wanted to stay, of those who have always recognized the importance of the Cesaroni in his career “. And then serve a last fierce stocked:” They are all actors who told us ‘goodbye and thank you, it sucks us’, go “.

At this point that “Cesaroni” will we see on Canale 5? Certainly not the desired reunification. Probably a series that, even emotionally, has broken with its past. And if the spectator remove the emotion …