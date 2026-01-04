Weather warfare: can the climate be used as a weapon against the enemy?

Graphical representation generated with AI



Even if in a limited way, use the climate as a weapon of war it is possible. Techniques like cloud seeding (i.e. the seeding of clouds), born in the 1950s for cause rainthey have even been used for military purposes. The best known example is theOperation Popeye: Between 1967 and 1972, during the Vietnam War, the United States seeded clouds to prolong the monsoons and hinder the enemy. It is also for episodes like this that the weather warfare is prohibited by an international convention in force since 1976.

Climate modification techniques

In recent times technological progress has allowed man to truly “regulate” the climate but only to a limited extent, for example by making it possible cause rain. It is an objective that was once attempted to be achieved with traditional rites such as rain danceswidespread in many agricultural cultures. Today, however, the technique ofcloud seedingor cloud seedingdeveloped since the 1950s, which consists of spraying particles of substances such as silver or lead iodide to encourage the formation of precipitation.

Rain dance in Ethiopia; via Wikimedia Commons



In some cases, experiments have also been done to obtain the reverse effect, i.e to prevent it from raining. According to journalistic rumors, such a plan had been studied by the Chinese authorities during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, man is not able to completely control the climate and, in particular, is not able to avoid dangerous phenomena, such as hurricanes, nor to modify temperatures at will.

An example of weather warfare: Operation Popeye in Vietnam

During the Cold War, both the United States and the Soviet Union studied the possibility of modifying the climate for military purposes. In fact, weather conditions significantly influence the progress of conflicts, for example limiting the mobility of men and vehicles. The only country that actually used climate as a weapon, as far as is publicly known, was the United States during the Vietnam War. From 1967 to 1972 the American military implemented a cloud seeding program, called Operation Popeyeaimed at prolong the monsoon season. The aim was to create mud and thus damage the mobility of the Vietnamese on dirt tracks, particularly on the Ho Chi Minh trailthat is, the network of roads that connected North Vietnam to South Vietnam. The operation was conducted by 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the Air Force with the slogan “make mud, don’t make war” and allowed the rainy season to be extended by 30-45 days a year.

A Lockheed WC 130 Hercules aircraft of the 54th Squadron



Popeye, of course, remained a secret operation until the early 1970salso because the American administration was aware of the objections that would be raised by the international community and scientists. In 1971 the press published some rumors about the Operation and in 1972 they were able to make more detailed information available to the public. On July 5, 1972, two days after the revelations, the US authorities decided to stop Popeye.

In the five years during which it was conducted, the operation, despite prolonging the rains, had succeeded less significant effects than hoped for, having failed to significantly limit the fighting capacity of the Vietnamese.

What international law says

Weather warfare is prohibited today by an international convention, the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Environmental Modification Techniques for Military and All Other Hostile Purposes, which entered into force in 1976 and signed by numerous countriesincluding the United States and other major world powers. The convention bans not just weather warfare, but all operations aimed at modifying the natural environment for military purposes. You can read in the first two articles:

Each State party to this Convention undertakes not to use for military purposes or any other hostile purpose, environmental modification techniques that have widespread, long-lasting or serious effects, as means that cause destruction, damage or prejudice to any other State party. (…) The expression “environmental modification techniques” indicates any technique whose aim is to modify – thanks to a deliberate manipulation of natural processes – the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth including its biotic complexes, the lithosphere, the hydrosphere and the atmosphere or outer space.

The convention was signed because public opinion and international institutions were worried about the environmental effects of conflicts, considering the fact that some states they deliberately damaged ecosystems and vegetation. In particular, during the Vietnam War the United States had used large quantities of chemical defoliants (the infamous “Agent Orange”) to cause deforestation. Since the entry into force of the Convention, no army – according to what has been publicly revealed – has used weather warfare techniques again.

Convention on the Protection of the Environment in War. The states that have signed and ratified it are in green; in dark green those who have chosen membership or succession; in yellow the states that have signed and not ratified it; those who have not signed it are grayed out; credit: Wikimedia Commons



Conspiracy theories and global warming

Weather warfare and voluntary climate modification are at the center of some conspiracy theories, according to which alleged “strong powers” are modifying weather conditions, with so-called chemtrails or other systems, to harm humanity or for other nefarious purposes. It is, of course, about completely unrealistic theorieswhich not only have no scientific basis, but are also contrary to common sense. There is, however, a real danger linked to climate change: global warming, caused, albeit involuntarily, by human activities, as is now recognized by the entire scientific community.