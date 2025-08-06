Wednesday 2 does not disappoint: that’s why not miss the new season





On August 6, the first four out of eight episodes in all (the last four will be released on 3 September) of Wednesday 2, second season of the TV series conceived by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton (and directed by Burton) who protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Addams, the eldest daughter, even if it was originally, of the Stramba family invented by almost ninety years ago, were released on eight episodes. cartoonist Charles Addams.

On Wednesday 2, obviously on Wednesday, almost three years after the first season, which collected an overwhelming public success, also overcoming a giant like Stranger Things, and became an authentic costume phenomenon, capable of inspiring ballets, various catchphrases and even games that children still make during the interval in elementary school (according to information collected in the family).

The expectations for this second season were therefore very high, also fueled by all the news that preceded this release, like the new names of the cast, from Steve Buscemi to Christopher Lloyd, from Thandiwe Newton to Lady Gaga, who, however, will appear only in the second part of the season arriving in September.

The complete cast of Wednesday 2

Despite the risk of disappointing the fans, or not to be up to the expectations, after seeing this first half of Wednesday 2 we feel to say that this new season has kept the promise to give us a new exciting adventure, more horror and less teen drama, than the darkest girl on TV.

Wednesday 2, the plot of the new season (no spoiler)

The previous school year ended in advance after the devastation to the snowman Academy caused by the clash between Wednesday and the settler of Jericho resurrected by his descendant Mrs Thornhill / Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), who had also awakened the monster called Hyde who was inside Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), the son of the sheriff (Jamie McShane) and of a deceased Reietta, as well as the first sentimental interest and the first kiss on Wednesday.

Tyler, who was the fierce killer author of the various murders of last season, had been locked up, and his arrested mistress, while the Dean Weems (Gwendoline Christie, former Brienne of Game of Thrones) had been killed before the young Addams saved the snow and his students and his students.

After the summer holidays so long that the little Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) became much taller (and electrical) than the older sister and he was also admitted to the college for Reietti, therefore a new school year starts again for young Addams. And also for their parents, given that the new director Dort (Steve Buscemi) has thought of asking Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) to move with Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Lurcha (George Burcea) to the Rotwood Cottage where Thornhill lived (and keep in mind that the character of Lady Gaga will be called Rotwood, difficult to deal with it) to deal with it) to deal with it) to deal with it) of fundraising for the Gala Della Nevemore.

Meanwhile, our protagonist has spent the summer having fun hunting a serial killer, but when he returns to his room in the college he finds not only the trusted hand (Victor Dorobantu) and the dear ENID roommate (Emma Myers), who after reaching the just time in time to put Ko Tyler much safer than herself, but also the threats of the stalker who had contacted it in the end. seasoning via the mobile phone just given by Xavier (Percy Hynes White), who in the meantime has left snow.

The stalker is the proof of the fame achieved since Wednesday, with chopped fans who also chase her at school, including the very young Agnnes (Evie Templeton). But while her friend Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) is now more busy with Pugsley than with her, Ajax (Georgie Farmer) was “Ghostato” by Enid and Bianca (Joy Sunday) must remove his mother from trouble, Wednesday must not only face the hateful worldly events and the lessons (among the new teachers there is Prof. Orloff, with Christopher Lloyd in the version in the version in the version Futurama style-in-a-a-one-lite, and the Music Prof of Capri played by Billie Piper), but also to solve not one but two cases. That of the Stalker, as mentioned, but also the one linked to a double death apparently caused by a flock of cornacchio.

On Wednesday he has no major hopes of being helped in the investigation by the newly promoted Sciriffa Santiago (Luyanda Anti Lewis-Nyawo), and perhaps not even a lot from the psychiatrist Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) who directs the Willow Hill mental institute, but at least he can count on the book of Goody Addams and on the help of his uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). And also on Grandma Esther Frump (Joanna Lumley), the mother of Morticia who makes her appearance this season with a semi-original character who integrates characteristics of grandmother Addams/Frump and others of the mother of morticia created for the TV show of the 1960s.

Between visions that come and go, clashes to the white weapon with Mother Morticia, and the troubles combined by Pugsley, Wednesday will have to find the culprits before it is too late: to enter the mood of Wednesday 2, take a look at the official trailer, at the bottom of this review, but first here is our judgment on this first part of the season.

Wednesday 3 will be there: the confirmation before the debut of the second season

More horror, less teen drama: why not get lost on Wednesday 2

Here and on Wednesday 2 he still gives the feeling of being in a Harry Potter Dark Spin-Off, with some sound effects reminiscent of Game of Thrones, moments at the Stranger Things and secondary characters who look like the esoteric cousins of Gossip Girl.

But if there is one thing that cannot be denying, it is really this season 2 has left a little teen drama back to replace it with more massive horror doses.

Jenna Ortega: “That’s why I changed Wednesday’s script”

Fortunately, Pugsley aside, the three years spent from the first season are not seen too much on young protagonists, unlike in St, but they are enough to make them visually more mature, and therefore more suitable for a more bloody and bloody story than the first, in which we think that Gomez’s lawyer will be enabled.

Although we are only in the mid -season, therefore, a judgment can already be drawn up at least for now fully positive on this Wednesday 2, a season that has been able to consolidate its identity and accompany its interpreters on a growth path and, hopefully, also its audience. And now we can’t wait to find out what Lady Gaga will do alongside Jenna Ortega.

VOTE: 7.6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cecovfmfulc